Liberals push 'consensus' rule for oil and gas projects—Poilievre says it’s a recipe for paralysis

Critics accuse the Liberals of introducing legislation that will hinder the approval of new energy projects.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 10, 2025   |   News   |   2 Comments

 

The Liberals have introduced new legislation that critics say could freeze Canada’s energy sector in red tape by requiring full “consensus” before any major oil or gas project is approved.

Bill C-5, tabled last Friday, allows cabinet to fast-track projects deemed “in the national interest”—but with a massive caveat: no permit can override objections from any premier or Indigenous group. That means even one holdout can stall or kill a project entirely.

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre didn’t mince words. “If you wait until everybody agrees on everything, nothing will happen,” he told reporters. “We have got to get it done.”

In the House of Commons, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin defended the policy, saying Canadians want to see “unity” and “working together.” But when pressed, she refused to define what “consensus” actually means.

“What Canadians want to see is us working together,” Dabrusin told MPs—while dodging questions about whether one province or group now effectively holds veto power.

Conservative MP Branden Leslie asked directly whether B.C.’s NDP Premier David Eby could block a pipeline to the Pacific. Dabrusin wouldn’t answer.

She also declined to say whether she supports pipelines at all, claiming her role is simply to weigh environmental concerns—not choose between oil-by-rail or pipelines.

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-06-10 20:01:57 -0400 Flag
    What a great analysis. Unanimity is almost impossible. So the decision will be hung up. Liberals sure are devilish.
  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-06-10 19:25:26 -0400 Flag
    Dabrusin is staying.