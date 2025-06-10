Liberals push 'consensus' rule for oil and gas projects—Poilievre says it’s a recipe for paralysis

The Liberals have introduced new legislation that critics say could freeze Canada’s energy sector in red tape by requiring full “consensus” before any major oil or gas project is approved.

Bill C-5, tabled last Friday, allows cabinet to fast-track projects deemed “in the national interest”—but with a massive caveat: no permit can override objections from any premier or Indigenous group. That means even one holdout can stall or kill a project entirely.

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre didn’t mince words. “If you wait until everybody agrees on everything, nothing will happen,” he told reporters. “We have got to get it done.”

LIVE: Unlock our resources to put Canada First — Pierre Poilievre June 6, 2025

In the House of Commons, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin defended the policy, saying Canadians want to see “unity” and “working together.” But when pressed, she refused to define what “consensus” actually means.

“What Canadians want to see is us working together,” Dabrusin told MPs—while dodging questions about whether one province or group now effectively holds veto power.

Minister last night accused critics of manufacturing controversy over mandate that new oil & gas projects will only be built with 100% consensus.

“The most important part is that we work in unity.”

— Holly Doan June 10, 2025

Conservative MP Branden Leslie asked directly whether B.C.’s NDP Premier David Eby could block a pipeline to the Pacific. Dabrusin wouldn’t answer.

Minister Dabrusin wouldn't say what's more environmentally friendly — moving oil by pipeline or rail.



The answer's pipeline. And that's one of the many reasons we need to build more.



What are the Liberals waiting for? — Branden Leslie June 10, 2025

She also declined to say whether she supports pipelines at all, claiming her role is simply to weigh environmental concerns—not choose between oil-by-rail or pipelines.