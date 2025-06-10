Liberals push 'consensus' rule for oil and gas projects—Poilievre says it’s a recipe for paralysis
Critics accuse the Liberals of introducing legislation that will hinder the approval of new energy projects.
The Liberals have introduced new legislation that critics say could freeze Canada’s energy sector in red tape by requiring full “consensus” before any major oil or gas project is approved.
Bill C-5, tabled last Friday, allows cabinet to fast-track projects deemed “in the national interest”—but with a massive caveat: no permit can override objections from any premier or Indigenous group. That means even one holdout can stall or kill a project entirely.
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre didn’t mince words. “If you wait until everybody agrees on everything, nothing will happen,” he told reporters. “We have got to get it done.”
In the House of Commons, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin defended the policy, saying Canadians want to see “unity” and “working together.” But when pressed, she refused to define what “consensus” actually means.
“What Canadians want to see is us working together,” Dabrusin told MPs—while dodging questions about whether one province or group now effectively holds veto power.
“The most important part is that we work in unity.”
Conservative MP Branden Leslie asked directly whether B.C.’s NDP Premier David Eby could block a pipeline to the Pacific. Dabrusin wouldn’t answer.
The answer's pipeline. And that's one of the many reasons we need to build more.
She also declined to say whether she supports pipelines at all, claiming her role is simply to weigh environmental concerns—not choose between oil-by-rail or pipelines.
