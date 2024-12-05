Liberals smear free speech professor with racist conspiracy lie at Heritage Committee

Liberal MP Anju Dhillon was unable to back up her accusation and quickly changed the subject when asked to elaborate.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 05, 2024   |   News

Law professor Bruce Pardy of Queen's University was testifying about the dangers of the growth of the administrative state to free speech when Liberal MP Anju Dhillon accused him of pushing the "Great Replacement Theory" when he previously testified last week at the Commons Science Committee. 

Video, audio and text transcripts of the Science Committee sitting from November 28, 2024, where Pardy and other academics testified to the dangers of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) policies in Canadian universities in relation to academic freedom and best practices, did not show him mentioning the "Great Replacement Theory."

Pardy specifically testified to the need to remove government funding from research funding. 

"Please stop taking money from truck drivers and cashiers and giving it to elite institutions. Please stop corrupting the intellectual enterprise. Please stop requiring and funding discrimination against white people, Asian people, and men. Please stop dictating how research is done and by whom," he said.

When pressed by Pardy for proof of her claim, Dhillon, quickly moved on without backing up her claim with the help of Liberal committee chair, Hedy Fry. The Heritage Committee is currently undertaking a study of free expression in Canada. 

The full transcript of Professor Pardy's Science Committee testimony can be read here.

The full transcript of Professor Pardy's Heritage Committee testimony can be read here.

