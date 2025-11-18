Liberals spent $13M administering assisted suicide, millions more on expansion efforts

The Liberal government has poured more than $16.5 million into building and promoting Canada’s medi-death egime, according to newly released parliamentary records — even as Canadians struggle to access basic care.

The figures, obtained through a written question from Conservative MP Tamara Jansen, show that more than $13.2 million has been spent since 2021 just to administer the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program.

The yearly expenditures reveal how much the budget for MAID has expanded, with costs climbing from $763,435 in 2021-22 to as high as nearly $3.3 million in both 2023-24 and 2024-25.

On top of that, the government spent another $3.45 million in the early years on MAID “education” and “research” to help expand the system.

That's $16.65 million spent — not on stabilizing health care, but on perfecting the system that ends lives.

While the Liberal government bankrolls the architecture of assisted death, families across the country can’t get timely access to palliative care, psychiatric treatment, disability supports, or even a family doctor.

And the tab will keep rising. Budget 2021 guarantees $2.6 million every year, indefinitely, to maintain the federal MAID bureaucracy.

Meanwhile, the Liberal government admits it does not track how many Canadians pursue MAID because they can’t get mental-health care, palliative care, disability supports, or housing.

Those reasons “aren’t eligibility criteria,” meaning the government designed the reporting system to ensure these stories never show up in the data.