Liberals spent more than $275M on healthcare coverage for rejected asylum claimants since 2016
Rejected asylum seekers have been receiving benefits like physiotherapy and free vision care while millions of Canadian citizens have no family doctor.
The federal government spent more than $275 million providing healthcare coverage to asylum claimants whose refugee claims were ultimately rejected, according to a newly released written response tabled in the House of Commons.
The figures were disclosed in response to Written Question Q-916 from Conservative MP Burton Bailey, who asked Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to detail costs under the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP) since 2016.
6 million Cdns have no family doctor, but the Libs blew $250M on healthcare for rejected asylum seekers - including services like free vision care & physio that Cdns have have access to.— Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) April 23, 2026
$250M could’ve trained hundreds of doctors for Cdns.
Insane. ⬇️https://t.co/CO1n9dLuPm
The department reported that from fiscal year 2016–17 through 2024–25, total spending on rejected claimants reached approximately $275.2 million, covering basic medical care, supplemental health services, and immigration medical exams.
Annual spending rose sharply over the period:
- 2016–17: $10.1 million
- 2019–20: $23.7 million
- 2021–22: $41.5 million
- 2024–25: $53.4 million
The number of rejected claimants who accessed the program also increased significantly, from 4,375 in 2016–17 to 19,771 in 2024–25.
The government noted the totals include rejected claimants who were still pursuing appeals, legal recourse, or pre-removal risk assessments, meaning not all had exhausted every avenue to remain in Canada.
Officials also said their database does not track which rejected claimants had active enforceable removal orders, meaning they could not answer that portion of the question.
Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner said the figures show misplaced priorities in a strained healthcare system.
“Six million Canadians have no family doctor, but the Liberals blew $250 million on healthcare for rejected asylum seekers — including services like free vision care and physio that Canadians don’t have access to,” Rempel Garner said in a social media post Thursday. “$250 million could’ve trained hundreds of doctors for Canadians.”
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.