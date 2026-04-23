Liberals spent more than $275M on healthcare coverage for rejected asylum claimants since 2016

The federal government spent more than $275 million providing healthcare coverage to asylum claimants whose refugee claims were ultimately rejected, according to a newly released written response tabled in the House of Commons.

The figures were disclosed in response to Written Question Q-916 from Conservative MP Burton Bailey, who asked Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to detail costs under the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP) since 2016.

6 million Cdns have no family doctor, but the Libs blew $250M on healthcare for rejected asylum seekers - including services like free vision care & physio that Cdns have have access to.



$250M could’ve trained hundreds of doctors for Cdns.



Insane. ⬇️https://t.co/CO1n9dLuPm — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) April 23, 2026

The department reported that from fiscal year 2016–17 through 2024–25, total spending on rejected claimants reached approximately $275.2 million, covering basic medical care, supplemental health services, and immigration medical exams.

Annual spending rose sharply over the period:

2016–17: $10.1 million

2019–20: $23.7 million

2021–22: $41.5 million

2024–25: $53.4 million

The number of rejected claimants who accessed the program also increased significantly, from 4,375 in 2016–17 to 19,771 in 2024–25.

The government noted the totals include rejected claimants who were still pursuing appeals, legal recourse, or pre-removal risk assessments, meaning not all had exhausted every avenue to remain in Canada.

Officials also said their database does not track which rejected claimants had active enforceable removal orders, meaning they could not answer that portion of the question.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner said the figures show misplaced priorities in a strained healthcare system.

“Six million Canadians have no family doctor, but the Liberals blew $250 million on healthcare for rejected asylum seekers — including services like free vision care and physio that Canadians don’t have access to,” Rempel Garner said in a social media post Thursday. “$250 million could’ve trained hundreds of doctors for Canadians.”