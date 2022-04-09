Liberals unveil 2022 federal budget with more spending and higher taxes amid 30-year high inflation

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (follow @Franco_nomics on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the Trudeau Liberals' newly-unveiled federal budget for 2022.

Here's a bit of what Franco had to say:

Well Ezra, the government likes to talk about affordability — and of course, so many Canadians are struggling right now. Many Canadians can't afford to fuel their cars with gasoline or to be able to purchase the ground beef at the grocery store. And the reason is, is because you have this federal government that has been spending like crazy for years, raising taxes and having the printing press on overdrive. We just saw the carbon tax increase for the third time during COVID-19. And remember, other countries are providing tax relief — you have South Korea cut gas taxes by 20%; India, similar story there; Poland, fuel tax relief as well; the United Kingdom, just announced fuel tax relief; Alberta, Ontario, those provinces are providing tax relief. So you have all these other countries that are providing their citizens with relief while Ottawa continues to stick us with higher tax bills, and it almost seems like the government is trying to combat inflation with more government debt. Well, trying to fight inflation with more debt is like trying to put out a fire with a gas can.

