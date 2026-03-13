Liberals 'very much' looking to sway more MPs to cross floor: Steven MacKinnon

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon confirmed that efforts are ongoing to convince more 'unsatisfied' MPs to join Mark Carney's Liberal Party.

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  |   March 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon confirming the Liberals are seeking additional MPs to cross the floor after NDP MP Lori Idlout joined the Liberals earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Thursday, MacKinnon said that the Liberals are "very much so" continuing to seek out disaffected MPs to join their party.

"I think that Canadians who live in Conservative ridings look at their MPs and wish they would spend more time proposing solutions, participating in this great project on which we've embarked to build Canada more strong," he said.

Sheila condemned the Liberals for repeatedly making backroom deals with MPs from other parties, thereby completely disregarding the will of the people in those ridings.

"What these people aren't doing, is putting it to the voters. Because the voters are really in charge of that seat, and when they go behind everyone's back, make secret deals, cross the floor, like you Matt Jeneroux, it alienates the voters," she said.

Idlout's floor-crossing follows Conservatives Chris d'Entremont, Michael Ma, and Matt Jeneroux joining the Carney Liberals since November of 2025.

The Liberals are now only two seats short of a majority in the House of Commons, with three byelections scheduled for April 13 which are expected to push them over the threshold to secure a majority. 

Sign the petition to fire Nunavut MP Lori Idlout!

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Goal: 10,000 signatures
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Nunavut voters elected Lori Idlout as an NDP MP — not as a Liberal. By crossing the floor to join Mark Carney’s government without seeking a new mandate, she has changed the political representation of her constituents without giving them a say. This kind of backroom maneuvering undermines trust in the democratic process and helps prop up a government that Canadians never voted to give a majority.

If Lori Idlout believes her decision truly reflects the will of Nunavut voters, she should resign and run again under her new banner. Sign this petition to demand accountability and a by-election so the people of Nunavut — not Ottawa insiders — decide who represents them in Parliament.

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