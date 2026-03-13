Liberals 'very much' looking to sway more MPs to cross floor: Steven MacKinnon

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon confirming the Liberals are seeking additional MPs to cross the floor after NDP MP Lori Idlout joined the Liberals earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Thursday, MacKinnon said that the Liberals are "very much so" continuing to seek out disaffected MPs to join their party.

"I think that Canadians who live in Conservative ridings look at their MPs and wish they would spend more time proposing solutions, participating in this great project on which we've embarked to build Canada more strong," he said.

Sheila condemned the Liberals for repeatedly making backroom deals with MPs from other parties, thereby completely disregarding the will of the people in those ridings.

"What these people aren't doing, is putting it to the voters. Because the voters are really in charge of that seat, and when they go behind everyone's back, make secret deals, cross the floor, like you Matt Jeneroux, it alienates the voters," she said.

Idlout's floor-crossing follows Conservatives Chris d'Entremont, Michael Ma, and Matt Jeneroux joining the Carney Liberals since November of 2025.

The Liberals are now only two seats short of a majority in the House of Commons, with three byelections scheduled for April 13 which are expected to push them over the threshold to secure a majority.