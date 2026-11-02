Liberals vote down shield for taxpayers against CRA errors on auto-filed returns

Liberal members of the House of Commons finance committee voted down a Conservative amendment on Thursday, October 29, that would have said a Canadian is not responsible for mistakes in a tax return the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) files on their behalf.

At the same meeting, Finance Canada officials could not name a single condition the minister might add to those returns under a new power in the bill.

The votes came during clause-by-clause study of Bill C-31, the second Budget 2025 implementation act. Clause 51 lets the CRA prepare a return for a low-income person who, according to the Library of Parliament's summary, did not file in the previous three years, has income only from sources the agency already has on record, has not opted out, and does not file or correct within 90 days of being notified.

It also lets the minister designate further conditions, which the bill does not define. Officials told the committee such conditions could only narrow eligibility.

The Conservatives moved three amendments and lost all three. The motion to strike the minister's conditions power failed four to seven, and clause 51 carried six to five with Conservatives and Bloc Québécois opposed, according to The Hub and Dan Knight's report from the committee audio. Neither gives the tally on the liability amendment, moved by Conservative vice-chair Eric Lefebvre, and the official minutes were not posted as of Monday morning.

Pressed for an example of a condition the minister might add, Finance Canada official Lauchlin MacEachern said they would be ones "the CRA determines are appropriate to ensure that the filing is properly targeted at the intended taxpayers," adding that "this is really speculation because it's on behalf of the CRA."

Conservative MP Tamara Jansen, as quoted by The Hub, said: "You've given not a single concrete idea of why we would be doing this. It makes no sense to me."

Ryan Turnbull, the Liberal MP for Whitby and parliamentary secretary to the finance minister, defended the clause: "It's hard for, I think, officials to speculate." On the liability amendment, he argued it would remove "the safeguard for reassessment" and said CRA quality reviews show "an accuracy rate of over 90 per cent."

That number sits beside a different one from the Auditor General of Canada. The October 2025 audit of CRA contact centres, based on 167 test calls between February and May 2025, found that "in the area of individual taxes, only 17% of the answers provided were accurate," with 56 per cent on benefits questions and 54 per cent on business taxes. That audit tested phone answers, not returns. When Lefebvre raised it, Turnbull called it "probably a previous or outdated report."

If the bill passes as written, the agency whose agents got 17 per cent of individual tax questions right in the Auditor General's test calls would prepare the returns, and the line saying the filer is not responsible for its errors is gone.