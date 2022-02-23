Liberals went haywire after New York Times said cops drew guns on Ottawa protesters

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the social media meltdowns after the New York Times accurately stated that police in Ottawa had drawn guns while clearing out the trucker protest.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“But there were pictures right in that New York Times article of guns. “Why are Canadian journalists trying so hard to get the Times to NOT report something. Even if the Times were wrong, which it obviously isn’t, why are these Canadian journalists reporting about the Times instead of reporting about the news? Why are they anti-reporting, un-reporting, counter-reporting?”

This is just an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.