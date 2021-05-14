“Life might be largely returning to normal” | Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay joins Ezra Levant

From COVID hotels to multiple COVID tests to a 14 day quarantine on return, the government has done everything it can to make it hard for Canadians to travel during the pandemic.

But why? What is going on in other countries that they don't want you to see?

Rebel News sent one of our young reporters, Lincoln Jay, to the United Kingdom to see what life is like in other parts of the world and to help us cover some of our U.K. Fight the Fines cases.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talks to Lincoln about what life is like in London and how it compares to the current restrictions in Canada.

On his experience arriving in London, England, Lincoln said to Ezra:

The whole vibe here is different...When you don't wear a mask, no one tells you to put one on. In Canada, if you go in to a grocery store without a mask you'll have a number of people telling you to put one on.

