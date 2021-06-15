“Like being in a communist country”: Maxime Bernier joins Ezra Levant after Manitoba arrest

Last week, while campaigning against public health measures that are restricting Canadians' rights and freedoms, People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was arrested. Bernier, having been issued a ticket and a warning earlier in the day after his first rally, was detained by RCMP officers after attending another one of his scheduled rallies.

Joining as the guest on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Maxime explained to Ezra how this arrest made him feel as though he was living in a communist country:

The Crown wanted me to be able to leave and be free again [based] on certain conditions. And the condition was against my own freedom, my own Charter [rights], my own right to speak, my freedom of speech. They were asking the judge to be sure that I won't be able to communicate on social media, to do any rallies and things like that. A lot of conditions. And I was pleased with the judge, the judge said said OK the only condition will be for Bernier to pay $1,000 to be sure that he will be back in court July 27. And the other condition was to respect the law, like every Canadian, [we] must respect the law... The police were very strict with me and they said you must leave the province early tomorrow morning and they followed us when I was driving to my hotel to be sure that I'm going to my hotel. I was feeling like being in a communist country.

