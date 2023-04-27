Like it or loathe it, pornography is legal in Canada. But why are pornographic novels being distributed in elementary schools in the Durham District?

On Wednesday, Colonel Farewell Public School in Whitby, Ont., was the latest school targeted by demonstrators, many of them mothers and grandmothers.

The cause of their ire: highly sexualized and downright pornographic novels are available at elementary school libraries in Durham.

And yes, the demonstrators provided several examples, including All Boys Aren’t Blue, Looking for Alaska, Glass, and The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian. All the aforementioned novels include graphic descriptions of intercourse, oral sex, and masturbation.

Again, these books are available for loan at the libraries of elementary schools. And the dichotomy is stunning: an elementary school-age child is forbidden by law from buying a pornographic magazine at the corner store, yet such material is readily available at the school library. Whatever happened to age appropriateness?

Indeed, in the eyes of the demonstrators, these novels not only qualify as unethical and immoral material for minors, but exposing such content to children might even be illegal under the Criminal Code. Demonstrators said they are already in talks with a lawyer to see if they can bring charges against the Durham District School Board.

Of note, there was a counter-protest at the school, with many of those demonstrators waving rainbow and transgender flags. Several of these demonstrators were, par for the course, hostile when we tried to get their side of the story.

(Again, the question arises: why is it that so many members of the transgender community and their allies identify as thugs?) In any event, their narrative seemed to be that removing pornographic books from elementary schools is akin to an act of transphobia/homophobia – even though the demonstrators calling for the removal of these books were not focused on sexual orientation nor gender identity.

There were some staffers from the DDSB taking in the dueling protests; they declined to comment. However, yet again, a double standard soon emerged, which is to say these educrats, who refused to identify themselves, banned demonstrators and members of the media from school property (at one point they even called the police) yet the counter-protesters were freely allowed on school property.

Vice-versa, at one point, a school staff member joined the counter protest!

Bottom line: clearly the Durham District School Board has no shame in terms of providing erotically charged materials for elementary school age children to consume. As for those parents who are concerned about common decency, they certainly have their work cut out for them…