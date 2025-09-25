UPDATE: Jeremy McDonald’s case adjourned to Dec. 18 for pre-trial

Lindsay is a community of about 24,000 situated in Ontario’s cottage country. The people are friendly, and its main street has a certain charm to it. But what happened on Aug. 18 in the wee hours of the morning was downright horrific. And this city made international news for all the wrong reasons.

Jeremy McDonald, 44, was fast asleep in his second storey apartment unit only to have his slumber rudely interrupted at approximately 3:20 a.m. — when nothing good ever happens.

The uninvited guest was allegedly Mike Breen, 41. Breen is a career criminal and an alleged drug addict and was already wanted by police for — you guessed it — a probation violation.

Breen entered McDonald’s apartment through a window. According to sources, Breen was accompanied by either two or three accomplices, who remained outside on the building’s roof. They would later flee the scene. Sources say the weapon in Breen’s procession was a crossbow.

Once awake, McDonald quietly got out of his bed and made his way to the kitchen where he activated his cellphone. However, the illumination of the phone alerted Breen that McDonald was indeed awake – and aware of his presence.

Sources say Breen charged at McDonald, hitting him on the head with the crossbow’s stock. McDonald grasped for a weapon to defend himself. That weapon turned out to be a butcher knife. Breen suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation and was later air-lifted to a Toronto hospital.

In the aftermath of this horrific incident, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service laid the following charges against Breen:

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

- Break, Enter and Theft.

- Mischief Under $5,000.

- Fail to Comply Probation.

But get this: the cops also laid charges against McDonald! Namely, Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

This is egregious. And the story generated massive outrage. After all, what was McDonald supposed to do? Be a passive victim in his own home?

Police could’ve used officer’s discretion and NOT charged McDonald.

But no. Instead, on Aug. 20, Kirk Robertson, the KLPS Chief, issued the following press release:

“We recognize that the recent media release regarding an incident on August 18, 2025 has generated significant public interest and emotional responses. The Kawartha Lakes Police Service appreciates the community's engagement and concern. However, the negative commentary about the officers and their actions is unjust and inaccurate. “The investigators were able to examine all of the information and evidence that was available, prior to laying any charges. In order to protect the investigation and the rights of any person who is charged with an offence during their court proceedings, only a limited amount of information is being released to the public. The role of the police is to investigate impartially and present findings to the justice system, which ultimately determines the outcome. It is important to remember that charges are not convictions; they are part of the judicial process, which ensures that all facts are considered fairly in court. We encourage you to follow this matter as it proceeds through the justice system. “Under Canadian law, individuals have the right to defend themselves and their property. The Criminal Code of Canada, specifically Sections 34 and 35, allow a person to use reasonable force to protect themselves and their property if they believe they are facing a threat. “However, it is important to understand that these rights are not unlimited in Canada. The law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced. This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances. “The Kawartha Lakes Police Service remains committed to public safety, transparency, and respectful dialogue. At this time we will not be releasing any further information about this incident. “Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

Alas, this woe-is-me drivel raises more questions than it provides answers.

For starters, the crux of the matter is this: “The law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced.”

What does this even mean? What sort of defensive action is deemed “proportionate.” A slap? A punch? A kick? Using a wooden spoon? The cops won’t say, so how is anyone to know?

As for “transparency”, is the chief joking? Virtually no tangible information was originally provided — including the name of the home invader! Why would Breen’s identify remain confidential? He is not a young offender.

Gross.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s lawyer, Steve Norton, was in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay (McDonald did not appear.)

Alas, those hoping for an acquittal will be disappointed. Rather, the matter was adjourned to Dec. 18 for a pre-trial hearing.

After the brief matter, Norton consented to an interview with Rebel News outside the court. He says McDonald is doing well and is very appreciative of the support he is receiving. Indeed, there was a gaggle of supporters on hand, some displaying signs, demanding justice for Jeremy.

Rebel News will return to Lindsay on Dec. 18.

