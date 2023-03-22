LIVE: Calgary pastor faces new bail hearing on drag queen story hour protest charges

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid is tweeting live from the bail hearing of Pastor Derek Reimer.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 22, 2023
  • News Analysis

Derek Reimer of Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries was arrested March 15 for allegedly breaching his bail conditions which prevent him from protesting drag queen story hour events or having any contact with someone who identifies as a member of the LGBTQAI2S+ community.

Derek's current bail conditions stem from a prior arrest on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance on March 2. He faces a review of those charges March 29.

The pastor, who works with Calgary's homeless, was charged after he heckled a so-called "reading with royalty" drag queen event at Calgary's Seton Library on February 28.

In the video of the altercation which spawned the charges, Derek can be seen tossed to the ground after being manhandled by attendees of the drag event in the municipally funded building.

Calgary's progressive mayor, Jyoti Gondek, and her allies on council recently passed a law to restrain anti-drag show activities.

The Safe and Inclusive Access bylaw prohibits "specified protests" within 100 metres of a city-affiliated facility. The penalties under the new law could see offenders spend a year in jail and a $10,000 fine.

The official crowdfund to offset Derek Reimer's legal fees can be found at www.SavePastorDerek.com. All donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt through a partnership with the registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund.

Follow along live with Sheila's tweets here:

