LIVE: Calgary pastor faces new bail hearing on drag queen story hour protest charges

Derek Reimer of Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries was arrested March 15 for allegedly breaching his bail conditions which prevent him from protesting drag queen story hour events or having any contact with someone who identifies as a member of the LGBTQAI2S+ community.

Derek's current bail conditions stem from a prior arrest on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance on March 2. He faces a review of those charges March 29.

The pastor, who works with Calgary's homeless, was charged after he heckled a so-called "reading with royalty" drag queen event at Calgary's Seton Library on February 28.

In the video of the altercation which spawned the charges, Derek can be seen tossed to the ground after being manhandled by attendees of the drag event in the municipally funded building.

Calgary's progressive mayor, Jyoti Gondek, and her allies on council recently passed a law to restrain anti-drag show activities.

The Safe and Inclusive Access bylaw prohibits "specified protests" within 100 metres of a city-affiliated facility. The penalties under the new law could see offenders spend a year in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Today, on the Calgary City Council agenda is a proposed Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw which would prohibit “specified protests” within 100 metres of the entrances to public libraries, city-owned recreation facilities, and city-affiliated recreation centres. — Angelica🇨🇦 (@_angelica_toy) March 14, 2023

All donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt through a partnership with the registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund.

Return date. March 29, room 308 Calgary Courts Centre.



Reimer is still restrained by the city of Calgary anti protest bylaw as well.



And with that, we are done. https://t.co/jLN18QYfkr — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Conditions for the release of Pastor Derek.



-$5000 no cash bail.

-no contact/public statements with certain named people from Seton Library event.

-no contact with participants/performers at drag events.

-no contact/interference with anyone at any https://t.co/jLN18QYfkr… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

The crown wants a 500 metres prohibition from LGBTQ events/community.



Allison says Derek will still feed the homeless, even if they're gay. He won't stop. Has gay family members. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Allison points that the Crown is conflating the entire LGBTQ community with drag queens at libraries and that she's trying to elevate mischief to a hate crime. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Crown tries to argue that Derek saying "homosexuality is a sin" is inciting hate under hate crimes law..



Judge disagrees.



And Allison notes that one of the exceptions to the hate crimes law is belief in a religious text (the Bible). — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Derek remains stoic in the prisoner's box. No reaction to the crown's exaggerating — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

(The judge is out of patience with the exaggeration of the crown.



She's doing to Derek what Rolling Stone did to Michael Knowles. Just making it up out of her own anti Christian bigotry.) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Crown says words Derek Reimer uses are consistent with promoting hatred, by calling drag queen stories hours "sinful".



She gets checked for misrepresenting Derek by the judge. Crown said Derek said LGBTQ people are dirty and need to be eradicated.



He did NOT say those things — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

The crown keeps pointing out that Reimer has repeatedly said "he will be obedient to God, above the govt or police".



(Ok so biblical orthodoxy?)



Judge stops crown after she says Derek was spewing hatred, inciting hatred. He's not charged with hate crimes. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Ooooh. Judge asks that if Derek were convicted of everything, would he serve more time than what he's already done? She says no.



Crown says they are seeking a short sharp sentence. 30-60 days.



He's at 11-ish already. And it's time and a half for pretrial custody. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Allison notes Derek's concerns are about public spaces and kids, he doesn't protest gay weddings.



"His statements are religiously charged. Not everyone is going to agree with his placed value on the Bible. Some people may find his comments rude. He is still entitled to… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Allison notes that Derek Reimer was not arrested for protesting most recently but for being too close by 40 metres from a drag event venue.



He tried to abide. If he wanted to breach, he'd have been on the doorstep of the library. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Reimer is sitting in the prisoner's box. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Allison points out that Reimer was not arrested and charged the day of the first protest. It came days later.



Derek Reimer complied with police at Seton Library when asked to leave. Did not resist arrest any time be was arrested. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Crown mentioned body cam footage. Allison has never seen it.



He has not seen police statements either. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Allison is addressing Derek Reimer's past criminal history.



His record shows a man who struggles with violence. But today he is a man who ministers and feeds the homeless.



Allison also notes Reimer was not the one who reacted violently at Seton library. He was passive. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Allison is noting how ridiculous the bail conditions are.



Reimer cannot have any contact with any LGBTQ person for any reason, directly or indirectly. How does he exist in the world? Does he have to quiz someone on sexuality constantly before interacting? — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Allison says he is trying to strike a reasonable balance between Reimer's rights and protection of the people. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Allison reminds everyone this is a bail hearing. And Reimer is to be presumed innocent, including of being a transphobic homophobic person. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

The crown now reads apparently damning statements made by Reimer:



"We have to follow our convictions."



"We have to do what God calls us to do."



"I have to challenge these conditions. "



"In my cell, I was praying a lot"



"A burning desire to do God's will"



"Compelled by… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Reimer is not to go to any lgbtq event (within 200 metres)



Crown says Reimer was within 160m of the event. Crown sayspolice used mapping tools. Judge asks if police marked it or advised Derek he was breaching.



Crown says she doesn't know.



But the video is out there. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

New info: March 5 Reimer was involved in a fight with his cell mate at YYC Remand.



Charged with institutional misconduct, no assault charges.



Reimer may have broken his wrist. Cell mate had a split eye, split head.



Differing stories from both about who the fight began. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

At the Seton Library incident, Reimer shouted "they won't inherit heaven" and "what's being taught here is wrong."



The crown admits Reimer was physically removed by others. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Reimer made no threats nor assaults, although the Crown gives evidence that witnesses "felt" intimidated because "he was using his size to threaten people who would not attack back."



Except they did attack him, on camera. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Judge asked Crown for examples of so-called transphobic comments. She gives:



"With Jesus, today is the day of salvation in Christ"



"We do this every weekend"



"...Perversion of drag queens perverting our children" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

The crown wants pretrial detention of this pastor on secondary and tertiary grounds.



- risk of re-offence



-public confidence in the justice system. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Ben Allison says he's had a "fulsome" discussion with the crown assigned. Although they can't seem to come to a more "reasonable" set of conditions.



Derek can't even be near an LGBTQ person for any reason, with no exceptions. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Pastor Derek Reimer is being represented by lawyer Ben Allison, through a partnership with the registered Canadian charity, the Democracy Fund.



The crown assigned to case is here for once. She told the judge she anticipates a 1 hr contested bail hearing.



I overheard her telling a colleague Pastor Derek's" entourage is here" and that she "wasn't going back to the office" for fear of being "ambushed with tomatoes". — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

Pastor Derek has dozens of supporters outside the courthouse protesting and supporters are just now packing the pews inside room 306 at the Calgary Courts Center.



He is accused of protesting in breach of his previous conditions to stay away from LGBT people and drag events. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

The mayor of the City of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek, pressured the police to arrest Pastor Derek for heckling a drag queen, although Derek was the one assaulted on camera at Calgary's Seton Library during a Reading With Royalty Event. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 22, 2023

