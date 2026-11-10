🔴 LIVE: Conservatives RALLY Against Liberals’ Pledge to Fund Late-Term Abortions With Taxpayer Money
Rebel News is LIVE on the ground in Melbourne at Dr Joanna Howe’s rally against Jess Wilson’s pledge to fund late-term abortions with taxpayer money if the Liberals win the state election.
We’re bringing you EVERYTHING as it unfolds, including the rally, the speeches and any counter-protesters who show up.
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