LIVE COVERAGE: Quebec election night special

Tune in tonight for opinions and analysis from Ezra Levant and Alexa Lavoie.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 03, 2022
  • News Analysis
LIVE COVERAGE: Quebec election night special
Remove Ads

Tune in tonight for live coverage, reactions and analysis as results are revealed in Quebec's provincial election. Rebel News boss Ezra Levant will be live in studio and will be joined by Quebec-based reporter Alexa Lavoie live from the Conservative Party of Quebec's headquarters starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Can the upstart Éric Duhaime and his Conservatives shakeup Quebec's political landscape, or is incumbent Premier Francois Legault on track for another easy victory? Polls close at 8 p.m.

Canada Quebec Livestream News Analysis Quebec Elections
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.