LIVE COVERAGE: Quebec election night special

Tune in tonight for live coverage, reactions and analysis as results are revealed in Quebec's provincial election. Rebel News boss Ezra Levant will be live in studio and will be joined by Quebec-based reporter Alexa Lavoie live from the Conservative Party of Quebec's headquarters starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Can the upstart Éric Duhaime and his Conservatives shakeup Quebec's political landscape, or is incumbent Premier Francois Legault on track for another easy victory? Polls close at 8 p.m.