🔴 LIVE: Leftwing EXTREMISTS Stage ‘KIDS’ Protest Against Pauline Hanson

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We’re on the ground bringing you EVERYTHING as it unfolds, especially the moments the mainstream media won’t show you.

Left-wing extremists are pulling students out of class across several Australian cities this afternoon, two weeks before the Victorian election. Adult organisers want what they call “racist, fascist politics completely de-legitimised,” and they claim they will beat the 15,000 they say walked out in August.

The ABC is framing it as a hopeful “global wave of youth activism.” We’ll show you what’s actually happening outside the State Library in Melbourne, where adult ideological groomers are again using kids as props for their politics.

No filters. No edits. No spin. Just RAW, UNEDITED coverage.

Join us LIVE at 3PM on Thursday.

Avi is walking into another hostile Melbourne crowd that has already made him a target. These anti-Hanson protests have turned ugly before, including when an extremist snatched a journalist’s microphone and Rebel News security had to step in. Help keep Avi safe on the frontlines with security, legal support and the gear he needs at ProtectAvi.com.