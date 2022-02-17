LIVE in Ottawa: Legal experts denounce Trudeau's 'power grab'
Alexa Lavoie is at a press conference in Ottawa where experts are condemning Prime Minister Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.
To watch the press conference live, click the tweet below.
Upon its conclusion, the press conference will be posted on this page.
FROM OTTAWA:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 17, 2022
Legal experts denounce Trudeau “power grab”
MPP Randy Hillier, along with Professor of Law Bruce Pardy, Ottawa criminal lawyer David Anber, Ottawa family lawyer and bencher Cecil Lyon, and Alberta trucker Sandy Williams.
https://t.co/ejyg3QcQWS
