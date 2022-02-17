LIVE in Ottawa: Legal experts denounce Trudeau's 'power grab'

Alexa Lavoie is at a press conference in Ottawa where experts are condemning Prime Minister Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 17, 2022
LIVE in Ottawa: Legal experts denounce Trudeau's 'power grab'
Remove Ads

Alexa Lavoie is live from Ottawa, where legal experts are holding a press conference to denounce Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

To watch the press conference live, click the tweet below.

Upon its conclusion, the press conference will be posted on this page.

Ontario Canada Ottawa Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.