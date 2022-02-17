LIVE in Ottawa: Legal experts denounce Trudeau's 'power grab'

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Alexa Lavoie is live from Ottawa, where legal experts are holding a press conference to denounce Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

To watch the press conference live, click the tweet below.

Upon its conclusion, the press conference will be posted on this page.