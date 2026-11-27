Super Chat Now

The polls have closed and the votes are being counted. Tonight we're LIVE from inside One Nation's election night afterparty as Victoria decides its political future.

Avi Yemini, Rukshan Fernando and Topher Field will bring you live results, exclusive interviews, reactions from inside the room and real-time analysis as the numbers come in.

We're on the ground bringing you EVERYTHING as it unfolds, especially the moments the mainstream media won't show you.

No filters. No edits. No spin. Just RAW, UNEDITED coverage.

Join us LIVE at 6PM tonight.

While you watch, the Rebel Store has the Christmas range up now, with new merch dropping over the coming days. Fill your basket at rebelstore.com.au. Order by 5 December to get it in time for Christmas. Every order keeps our reporters on the booths, the protests and the footpaths the mainstream media won't go near.