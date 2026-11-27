🔴 LIVE: Inside One Nation's HISTORIC election night as Victoria decides
Avi Yemini, Rukshan Fernando and Topher Field are LIVE from One Nation's election night afterparty as the results roll in across Victoria.
The polls have closed and the votes are being counted. Tonight we're LIVE from inside One Nation's election night afterparty as Victoria decides its political future.
Avi Yemini, Rukshan Fernando and Topher Field will bring you live results, exclusive interviews, reactions from inside the room and real-time analysis as the numbers come in.
We're on the ground bringing you EVERYTHING as it unfolds, especially the moments the mainstream media won't show you.
No filters. No edits. No spin. Just RAW, UNEDITED coverage.
While you watch, the Rebel Store has the Christmas range up now, with new merch dropping over the coming days. Fill your basket at rebelstore.com.au. Order by 5 December to get it in time for Christmas. Every order keeps our reporters on the booths, the protests and the footpaths the mainstream media won't go near.
Christmas at the Rebel Store
Shopping for the small fringe minority in your life? The Rebel News Christmas range is in, from the REBEL ugly Christmas sweater to the Naughty List (For Doing Journalism) tee, alongside our Aussie Patriot gear. Everything is printed to order, so get yours in by 5 December for Christmas delivery in Australia. Every order helps keep independent reporting on the streets, at the booths and in the courts.SHOP THE CHRISTMAS RANGE
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live