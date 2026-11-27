Super Chat Now

It's election day in Victoria, and we're back on board the One Nation bus with Pauline Hanson as voters head to the polls.

Ride along with us for an exclusive look inside the One Nation campaign on the biggest day of the race, as they push to secure more than just the balance of power in the upper house.

We're on the ground bringing you EVERYTHING as it unfolds, especially the moments the mainstream media won't show you.

No filters. No edits. No spin. Just RAW, UNEDITED coverage.

Join us LIVE now.

While you watch, the Rebel Store has the Christmas range up now, with new merch dropping over the coming days. Fill your basket at rebelstore.com.au. Order by 5 December to get it in time for Christmas. Every order keeps our reporters on the booths, the protests and the footpaths the mainstream media won't go near.