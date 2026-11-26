Super Chat Now

We are LIVE NOW on the One Nation bus, following Pauline Hanson on the last day of pre-polling before Victorians head to the polls.

Sit back and join us for an exclusive look inside the One Nation campaign as they look to secure more than just the balance of power in the upper house.

No filters. No edits. No spin. Just RAW, UNEDITED coverage.

Join us LIVE now.

While you watch, the Rebel Store has the Christmas range up now, and a whole heap of new merch is dropping in the next couple of days. Fill your basket at rebelstore.com.au and check back over the next week for the new gear. Order by 5 December to get it in time for Christmas. Every order keeps our reporters on the booths, the protests and the footpaths the mainstream media won't go near.