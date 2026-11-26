🔴 We are LIVE NOW on the One Nation bus with Pauline Hanson!
Rebel News is LIVE on board the One Nation bus with Pauline Hanson on the final day of pre-polling before the Victorian election.
We are LIVE NOW on the One Nation bus, following Pauline Hanson on the last day of pre-polling before Victorians head to the polls.
Sit back and join us for an exclusive look inside the One Nation campaign as they look to secure more than just the balance of power in the upper house.
No filters. No edits. No spin. Just RAW, UNEDITED coverage.
While you watch, the Rebel Store has the Christmas range up now, and a whole heap of new merch is dropping in the next couple of days. Fill your basket at rebelstore.com.au and check back over the next week for the new gear. Order by 5 December to get it in time for Christmas. Every order keeps our reporters on the booths, the protests and the footpaths the mainstream media won't go near.
Christmas at the Rebel Store
Shopping for the small fringe minority in your life? The Rebel News Christmas range is in, from the REBEL ugly Christmas sweater to the Naughty List (For Doing Journalism) tee, alongside our Aussie Patriot gear. Everything is printed to order, so get yours in by 5 December for Christmas delivery in Australia. Every order helps keep independent reporting on the streets, at the booths and in the courts.SHOP THE CHRISTMAS RANGE
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live