LIVE UPDATES: Quasi-trial for B.C. nurse to hear science opposing 'gender affirming care'

Amy Hamm, a B.C. nurse, women's rights advocate, and mother of two, enters Day 15 of her disciplinary hearing with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) over her acknowledgement that two genders exist.

Two members of the public, who had never been patients of the accused, lodged a complaint with the BCCNM over an 'I [heart] J.K. Rowling' billboard from 2020, who is also an advocate for women and children.

In November 2020, the regulatory body launched an investigation and subsequently compiled a 332-page report, mostly composed of social media posts and statements by the nurse.

The BCCNM initially claimed Hamm disseminated "medically inaccurate information," but they dropped that charge in June 2022.

In the most recent charge issued by the board, they allege the nurse "[…] made discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people [between approximately July 2018 and March 2021] as a nurse or nurse educator" across various online platforms, including but not limited to, podcasts, videos, published writings and social media.

On October 24, Hamm condemned a CBC "hit piece" on her, wherein they claim she publicly made anti-transgender statements.

"Her online posts have mocked various transgender women," writes the state broadcaster, such as calling them "a man in a dress."

Hamm told Rebel News that following the complaint, she received tens of thousands of messages that threatened her with hate and abuse. "I think that has the effect of showing people how toxic this debate actually is," she said.

"Women's sex-based rights and free speech are worth every battle that comes our way," posted Hamm on her X feed October 25.

"Funny how I’m allowed to work despite their accusations that my off-duty conduct makes me unsafe," she posted on X earlier this month.

The disciplinary hearing against BC nurse Amy Hamm brought on by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM), is back in session.



Ms. Hamm (@preta_6 ) a B.C. nurse and women’s rights activist, is fighting to keep her licence and freedom of speech in a quasi-trial.



