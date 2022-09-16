LIVE UPDATES: Church in the Vine appealing $80,000 in fines over alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions
Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid is in court and will be providing live updates on the case.
Pastor Tracy and her husband, Pastor Rodney are facing up against the wrath of law enforcement for refusing to kowtow to authorities during COVID-19. They are now up against $80,000 in fines stemming from their alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions.
Here is a previous interview with Sheila and Pastor Tracy about Church in the Vine and the legal battle that they've been forced to endure:
For those curious, the full appeal from Church in the Vine can be read here.
Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid is in court and will be providing live updates on the case below:
