LIVE UPDATES: 'Coutts 3' face sentencing hearing over role in anti-mandate border protest

Ezra Levant is at the King's Bench of Alberta Lethbridge Court House, where he's reporting on today's sentencing hearing for Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos and George Janzen — three men who were each convicted in April of mischief for their role in the Coutts blockade and often referred to as the "Coutts 3".

As part of Rebel News in-depth reporting on the legal proceedings arising from the Freedom Convoy protests and the Coutts blockade, Ezra will be posting live updates on X from the sentencing hearing.