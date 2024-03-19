LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 of closing arguments for B.C. nurse penalized for 'two genders' comment

Lawyers from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom will present their closing arguments in defence of nurse Amy Hamm, who is facing a disciplinary hearing from her regulatory body over comments she made opposing radical gender ideology.

The long, drawn-out disciplinary hearing for a British Columbia nurse fighting for both her livelihood and freedom of speech will be wrapping up its concluding oral arguments today.

Hamm, a registered nurse and single mother of two, is on trial by the B.C. College for Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) for allegedly making off-duty “discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people” online while also identifying as a nurse or nurse educator.

The nurse’s plight first made headlines back in 2020 when anonymous complaint was lodged against her for her part in setting up a “I ❤️ JK Rowling Billboard” in Vancouver to show solidarity with the author and child protection advocate's stance on gender ideology.

Yesterday, Rebel News brought you live updates of the concluding arguments that counsel for the college, Barbara Findlay and Michael Seaborn, submitted orally before a three-person panel.

Findlay, a 'cisgender queer' activist lawyer, recapped some of the allegedly offensive 'wrongthink' Hamm’s been accused of posting online while advocating for same-sex safe spaces for women and girls and expressing biologically sound statements such as “trans women are not women.”

Although evidence presented during the quasi-criminal trial revealed Hamm had never received a complaint from a patient, treating transgender patients with the same quality of care as any other patient, Findlay argued that Hamm’s advocacy for biological men to not be in women’s prisons and rape shelters means Hamm would rather transgender people be “pariahs, ostracized from the community.”

“The respondent [Hamm] is most typically talking about a view of the world which erases the existence of trans people. An insistence on a worldview… that says only sex is real, gender identity is a metaphysical construct,” stated Findlay.

Findlay further argued that when Hamm disclosed her nursing profession during interviews or in social media posts while also advocating for sex-based rights and against gender identity, her speech “breached the professional standards of the college” and made transgender people “believe that health care is not a safe place for them.”

Today, I will be giving live updates on the closing arguments from lawyers Lisa Bildy and Karen Bastow, who have been hired by the Justice Centre of Constitutional Freedoms to defend Hamm, will be presenting.

Arguments that will likely push back on the college's position that advocacy for safe spaces for women and children and stating that there are only two sexes and two genders does not equate to advocacy against the existence of people who identify as transgender.

