Live Updates: Day 4 of former school trustee's free speech battle over gender Ideology

Today, James Kitchen, counsel for Barry Neufeld, who has been accused of spreading “online hate” for his critical stance on gender ideology and SOGI 123 in schools, is expected to cross-examine teachers testifying against him.

Drea Humphrey
  |   November 28, 2024   |   News Analysis

Today marks day four of the “British Columbia Teachers’ Federation obo Chilliwack Teachers’ Association v. Barry Neufeld” case, taking place in the quasi-judicial B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

The battle over the freedom of speech to critique gender ideology being taught in schools began seven years ago when the B.C. Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) filed a Section 7 human rights complaint against Neufeld, who was serving as a Chilliwack school board trustee at the time.

The complaint alleges that Neufeld’s critical public speech against radical gender ideology and the province's controversial Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI 123) program amounts to "hate speech" that likely exposed individuals to discrimination or hatred online.

Earlier this week, Neufeld’s lawyer, James Kitchen, cross-examined Glen Hansman, a former BCTF president, and criticized the tribunal for restricting public access to anyone who had not previously-requested a week in advance, an action that sparked backlash from free speech advocates. The tribunal has since appeared to backpedal on this decision.

Today, Kitchen is expected to cross-examine the first of at least three teachers set to testify on behalf of the BCTF. Due to a publication ban, identifying details about teacher witnesses cannot be disclosed.

For real-time updates on today’s proceedings, follow Rebel News' Drea Humphrey as she live-tweets the hearing on X:

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.