Live Updates: Day 4 of former school trustee's free speech battle over gender Ideology

Today marks day four of the “British Columbia Teachers’ Federation obo Chilliwack Teachers’ Association v. Barry Neufeld” case, taking place in the quasi-judicial B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

The battle over the freedom of speech to critique gender ideology being taught in schools began seven years ago when the B.C. Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) filed a Section 7 human rights complaint against Neufeld, who was serving as a Chilliwack school board trustee at the time.

The complaint alleges that Neufeld’s critical public speech against radical gender ideology and the province's controversial Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI 123) program amounts to "hate speech" that likely exposed individuals to discrimination or hatred online.

Earlier this week, Neufeld’s lawyer, James Kitchen, cross-examined Glen Hansman, a former BCTF president, and criticized the tribunal for restricting public access to anyone who had not previously-requested a week in advance, an action that sparked backlash from free speech advocates. The tribunal has since appeared to backpedal on this decision.

Today, Kitchen is expected to cross-examine the first of at least three teachers set to testify on behalf of the BCTF. Due to a publication ban, identifying details about teacher witnesses cannot be disclosed.

TB: is still continuing to lose focus often and trails off half way through her answers before asking for the s question to be repeated. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

TB: I felt more. It was more open in in previous years… I did actually notice

quite a big difference once these things were said out loud, because.

It just gave a model for other people to say these things, including teachers. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

*I’ll refer to the BCTF lawyer as just, BCTF moving forward



BCTF “Can you tell us about whether or not there were any differences in work culture between your first

experience in [city redacted] in around [year redacted] and returning in around [year redacted] — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

TB: My admin actually said that

she would like go through all my emails and make sure there was no more emails like that. And I was

like, oh no, it's fine. I'll just send it away if it happens aAgain.



BCTF lawyer: Has it happened again since then?



TB: No. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

After reporting the email [I can’t see the email] to the union



TB says she attended a meeting about how to keep her safe. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

TB: Says she told the union about the above right away.



TB says she is part of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ll omit which acronym she identifies with and just substitute such with “LGBTQ” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

TB: I just, it never occurred to me that people could take a fun activity with prizes in such a way to to call me a groomer.



Using my own name, calling me an abuser for giving out prizes for trivia. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

BCTF lawyer: Did you receive any other comments from other people about this poster afterwards?



TB: I had emails come in.



Says more people called her a groomer. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

TB claims that the poster which a parent took a photo of was later published on [redacted].



And following that she claims Neufeld used her name and “and said specifically that I was a groomer.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

14)



TB: the goal of that was just to get kids interested in learning about different things and what the acronym means and things … and the goal of that was just to get kids interested. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

14) TB claims the criticism came after a parent took a photo of a poster with her name on it, which she used to promote her Ally Day event. TB has been a leader in creating such events. Below is an example of SOGI-encouraged allyship. https://t.co/U7NlXjZCEQ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

13) For example: TB would host an “ally day” for students and BCTF counsel asks TB to discuss some of the criticisms she faced for such teaching. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

12) TB's responses to simple questions about her memory of some of Neufeld’s comments or parents’ reactions to SOGI resources are often marked by long pauses, a shaky voice, and claims of forgetting the question she was just asked.



She sounds consumed by fear and confusion. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

11) Counsel for the BCTF has posed questions to Teacher B (TB) who sounds like they need some serious help, respectfully. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

10) Due to a publication ban in place that prohibits revealing certain identifying characteristics of these teachers, I will refer to them as Teacher A (TA), Teacher B (TB), and Teacher C (TC). Additionally, updates will be selected carefully to comply with the ban. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

9) Today, at least one of the three teachers who will be testifying against Neufeld will give testimony and be cross-examined by Neufeld’s counsel, James Kitchen.

https://t.co/F7RAf2XR80 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

8) As it stands now, those who wish to attend can apply to do so via phone only, with no visuals, and the timing for which they may be approved entry is unclear. https://t.co/EyEKgyztqn — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

7) Back to Barry:



This hearing began on Monday and the tribunal faced backlash for how difficult it was for the public to gain access.



You can learn about that as well as some highlights on what occurred earlier this week below. https://t.co/RtDbyw5aOg — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

4) The BCTF slapped Neufeld with a Section 7 “hate speech” Human Rights complaint alleging that his public criticisms are discriminatory and “likely to” incite hatred against protected groups.

More background: https://t.co/YCfSoZLMGa — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

3)Neufeld has been a bold critic of radical gender ideology and B.C.’s SOGI 123 program for many years. Drawing on his experience as a foster child, his work with troubled youth, and his service as a trustee, he has raised concerns about these issues and paid a price for doing so https://t.co/L7cyOfkJj4 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024

2) It’s day 4 of the case:



British Columbia Teachers Federation obo Chilliwack Teachers Association v. Barry Neufeld case which is being heard in the BC Human Rights Tribunal. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2024