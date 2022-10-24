🔴LIVE UPDATES (Day 8): Public Order Emergency Commission investigates Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act

E-transfer (Canada):

The public inquiry investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act began on Oct. 13. As part of the government's obligations following the invocation of the Act, a commission must be convened within 60 days and its subsequent report must be tabled in Parliament within 360 days after the Act is revoked.

This inquiry, deemed the Public Order Emergency Commission, was announced by Trudeau on April 25 after the Emergencies Act was revoked on February 23. The mandate delivered from the prime minister tasks the commission with handling the examination and assessment of the basis for the Trudeau government's decision to use the Emergencies Act, the circumstances leading up to the invocation and whether this was an appropriate and effective measure chosen by the government to address the Freedom Convoy.

A review of the legislative policy and regulatory framework will also be part of the commissions duties, which could feature potential amendments to the Emergencies Act. The full order in council relating to the Public Order Emergency Commission can be read here.

Sheila Gunn Reid is live tweeting the hearing today as it happens. Watch above, or follow along below:

Feb 7 and 8, emails with Bell show the PLT unit had come to an agreement with the convoy that a meeting with a city manager level bureaucrat would be enough to facilitate the removal of trucks beginning the very next day.



And police quickly got to work on it. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Former Chief Sloly didn't think that the OPP and the RCMP were acting in good faith. He said they were taking direction from their political masters.



Bell, on the other hand, calls them exceptional partners.



(I don't think there are any good guys here, the more I watch this) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Docs show interim Chief Bell and acting Deputy Chief Ferguson were big supporters of the police liaison team in their negotiations with the truckers. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Chief Sloly said that Deputy Chief Bell would be " held accountable for the success of the [traffic mitigation] plan."



(Relating to the secondary convoy that was headed towards the city of Ottawa for the weekend of the 11th and 12th) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

On February 12th, Sloly tried to get OPS to close the off ramps again to prevent another convoy from coming into the city. At that meeting OPS general counsel Christiane Huneault sat in the meeting.



Ultimately, Sloly agreed. OPS lacked authority. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Classist garbage.



You'd die without truckers. https://t.co/pejMTk3tyx — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Violent pig roasts! https://t.co/5KW3XOyhuC — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Now discussing the closing of off ramps into the city on February 4th to prevent more people from coming into the city.



Sloly directed OPS officers to close the off ramps. Dept Chief Bell stated that OPS lacked authority to close inter-provincial bridges. That it fell on OPP — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Me, when people in my comments section are telling me the convoy pig roasts were "violent". pic.twitter.com/dV666HMHUc — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Another document shown to former acting Chief Bell



"Supt Abrams also reported that OPS planners and the OPS planners assisting them were receiving contradictory directions." — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Steve Bell is being shown a document where OPP Supt Abrams informed him about the chaos in the OPS.



" That OPS was disorganized and poorly coordinated. Supt Abrams explained that it was an uncomfortable situation, but he felt compelled to raise his concerns and offer advice" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Steve Ball, head of the Ottawa hotel association, told an issues manager from Mayor Jim Watson's office that they needed the truckers' business. pic.twitter.com/etfGwGAEOk — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

oh ok, that totally means the truckers were terrorists, then. Good argument. I love Trudeau now. You've convinced me. https://t.co/Jm3lzjD1Xw — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Again, from the same doc:



"the demographic of the convoy is very unusual. The protests, globally, are made up entirely of the middle class"



Trudeau's fringe minority. Lol — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Bell now talks about the violence "we have seen on our streets"



Yeah, like trampling old ladies with horses, shooting journalists with pepper spray canisters, and snatch-and-grab arrests of anti-regime protesters.



This was narco-state garbage, not seen in Canada. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

from the same doc:



"there is significant popular support for this event on a scale not seen in recent years



"In 6 years working large demonstration events from the intelligence point of view, the writer has never seen such widespread community action"



Fringe minority? Lol — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Bell, the former intel lead, is being shown an early intelligence document informing him "there is a quickly growing fund that can pay for food, lodging, fuel and legal costs"



Convoy was "truly organic" with "support from the widespread population"



"expect large crowds" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Bell testifies that the convoy came onto his radar around Jan 20 in a morning operational meeting. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Currently Frank Au, a lawyer for the commission, is going through the operational structure of the OPS with Bell. Many of the senior intelligence and information officers were new to their roles. Bell testifies the sharing of info was ID'ed as a problem long before the convoy. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

this morning, former acting Chief Steve Bell, who was deputy chief under Peter Sloly for half the protest, is testifying. Bell was in charge of intelligence at the OPS. He was only 2 months into that role.



(Bell was not appointed permanent chief, BTW) https://t.co/ycfMvVei4O — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022

Trudeau invoked the EA to euthanize the weeks-long peaceful trucker convoy protest in Ottawa, giving police extraordinary powers of arrest, search and seizure of bank accounts and other assets.



Several senior bureaucrats and police have testified the act was not necessary. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 24, 2022