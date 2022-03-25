Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

LIVE UPDATES: Day three of Pastor Artur Pawlowski's second bail hearing since February arrest

Pastor Artur has been in jail since he was arrested at his home on February 8.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 25, 2022
  • News
LIVE UPDATES: Day three of Pastor Artur Pawlowski's second bail hearing since February arrest
Remove Ads

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is back in court for his second bail hearing since being arrested and charged under Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act for allegedly abetting the Coutts, AB trucker blockade. Pastor Artur has been in jail since he was arrested at his home on February 8.

Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing.

Help pay for Pastor Artur's legal battle at SaveArtur.com

Alberta Canada Pastor Artur Pawlowski news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Save Artur Donation

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski

28736 Donors
Goal: 40000 Donors

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.