LIVE UPDATES: Day three of Pastor Artur Pawlowski's second bail hearing since February arrest

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 28735 Donors

Goal: 40000 Donors Donate

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is back in court for his second bail hearing since being arrested and charged under Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act for allegedly abetting the Coutts, AB trucker blockade. Pastor Artur has been in jail since he was arrested at his home on February 8.

Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing.

Tweets by Rebel News

Help pay for Pastor Artur's legal battle at SaveArtur.com