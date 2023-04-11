Live Updates: Day three of trial for Syrian national accused of killing 13-year-old girl

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The trial of Syrian refugee Ibrahim Ali began last week nearly six years after the death of a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C. Ali is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of the young girl. He had only been in Canada for approximately three months before he is alleged to have killed her.

Rebel News previously reported on the case.

According to Global News, homicide investigators described her death at the time as a "random attack."

Ali's trial has already been postponed five times, so many in the community are hoping that now is the time justice is finally served. Today's trial is taking place in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey is live tweeting from the trial in Vancouver.

Follow along for updates below:

Court is adjourned. Full report coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 11, 2023

Justice Bernard has dismissed the until 2pm tomorrow unless it becomes apparent in the morning that we won’t court won’t be able to reconvene at 2. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 11, 2023

Another in court delay has occurred. Due to a publication ban I am unable to elaborate on the delay.



It’s 12pm and the Jury has just entered.



Justice is apologizing to the jury and asking them to appreciate that there are unexpected delays that have to be dealt with. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 11, 2023

This is the 2nd week (3rd day) of the trial. Consistent with many pre trial delays that made this trial take nearly 6 years to begin, last weeks proceedings faced delays.



It is expected today that each party will be set the scene for the jurors with opening remarks. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 11, 2023

Due to a mandatory publication ban we are no longer permitted to publish the nam of the victim.



Ali, stands on trial for first-degree murder of the teen and has been in custody since being charged in 2018. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 11, 2023