LIVE UPDATES: Day two in court for Alberta cafe owner Chris Scott over alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid is in court covering the proceedings and will be providing live updates here.

Here is a previous report from Sheila speaking with Chris about the Whistle Stop Cafe taking a stand against government overreach during COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES:

These are all the witnesses. But we have to deal with the AHS email issue. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

that makes 4 - every single cop testifying so far - said that AHS was directing police to crack down on Chris Scott.



Crown is done with this cop, who noted that Rebel News was on scene at the Whistlestop when he was there.



No questions from the defence. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Cst Peters says he also went to check on the Noble Fox in Bashaw also because Carlos there was also serving customers. https://t.co/Bkuc0zQ6mm — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

I like the honesty of this cop.



About Scott, he says that one day there wasn't much happening when he went by the Whistlestop because Scott "was experiencing a food shortage because he had such overwhelming support from the public" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Cst Peters volunteers that he was asked by his Sgt. Bruce Holliday to monitor the Whistlestop and that Holliday had been asked by AHS to direct members to surveil Whistlestop Cafe.



Peters says AHS used Sgt Holliday as the "liaison to report back to AHS." — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

ok next up is a fourth cop. Cst Devin Peters of the Bashaw RCMP detachment. No doubt he will testify, like the three before him, that Chris Scott was polite and courteous with him at all times. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

And cross is done. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Cst Witmer testifies that he was never told that there was ever a covid outbreak associated with the Whistlestop, despite many protests and the restaurant packed all the time. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

(all these resources were spent to stop a man from doing business with willing customers, and yet, when the Whistlestop was robbed, according to Chris Scott, the local detachment didn't have the resources to come out to lift a full palm print off his front window.



Priorities) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Witmer testified that his notes reflect "several people in the diner not wearing masks" but he did not inquire if any of those people had exemptions. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Yoav Niv for Chris Scott begins cross-examination of Cst Witmer.



"Would it be fair to say that AHS was directing the RCMP?"



"I received direction from my Sgt. He did so in consultation with AHS"



All 3 cops have testified it was AHS in charge of the crackdown on Whistlestop. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Cst Witmer testifies, like the two other cops before him, that business continued to boom at the Whistlestop as Scott resisted the closure notices.



"customers were lined up out the door of the gas station waiting to get a table" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

(The strength of this ordinary guy. Govt nearly financially ruined him with lockdowns. So he reopened. Then govt issued fines, summonses and closure orders, they seized his property, tried to silence him, took his liberty and compelled his speech. And for what? serving burgers) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Scott was banned from peacefully protesting the seizure of his property and mandates after AHS got an ex-parte order against him. When he protested anyway, he spent 3 days in jail and issued a compelled speech restriction, which was eventually overturned. https://t.co/UJPaCke0Uy — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Witmer testifies that he gave no patrons at the Whistlestop Cafe tickets for not wearing masks, which was also a requirement at the time. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

All three officers so far have testified to his cooperation of Scott with law enforcement before his civil disobedience. He helped with suspicious vehicle/persons and other investigations and reached out proactively to make sure any events he held were in compliance. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Ah yes, as predicted, Cst Witmer is testifying that Scott was calm and polite with him at all times. When Witmer reminded Scott that he may end up in legal trouble if he remained open, Scott said he understood, but he had no intention of closing. He was protesting mandates. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Those emails will not be produced today. AHS has advised the crown they archive emails after 6 months. Further, AHS lawyers now want to conduct a review of the emails before disclosure to make sure nothing is covered under solicitor/client privilege. That review may take 4 weeks — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Side note update: yesterday, AHS inspector Plischke testified to internal emails about the enforcement of mandates on the Whistlestop. Those emails had not been turned over in disclosure. Scott's lawyer Chad Williamson demanded those emails. Judge gave 24 hours to produce. BUT.. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Today, Cst Witmer, formerly of the Bashaw detachment - now in Stettler- will testify to what he saw at the Whistlestop Cafe between January and April 2021. Guessing he will testify to the polite interactions he had with Scott, like all the cops before him. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

The property was seized in an early morning raid last May. Court heard testimony from AHS inspector Ian Plischke that he was the one who put the chains on the doors. https://t.co/GlEnAJs6KD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022

Chris Scott has had his legal fees covered through your generous, tax-deductible donations to https://t.co/MlgJ5QtnlR. He owns the only convenience store/gas station in Mirror, AB, pop. 500. Alberta Health Services chained the doors up last May when he wouldn't close the diner. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 31, 2022