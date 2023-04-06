Live Updates: Day two of trial for Syrian national accused of killing 13-year-old Marrisa Shen
Ibrahim Ali is accused of murdering 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in Burnaby, British Columbia in 2017.
The trial of Syrian refugee Ibrahim Ali began yesterday nearly six years after the death of Marrisa Shen in Burnaby, B.C. Ali is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of the young girl. He had only been in Canada for approximately three months before he is alleged to have killed Shen.
Rebel News previously reported on the case:
According to Global News, homicide investigators described her death at the time as a "random attack."
Ali's trial has been postponed five times already so many are hoping now is the time that justice is finally served. Today's trial is taking place in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.
Justice Bernard: This morning as you will see Mr. Ali is not present and we can’t proceed without his presence.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 6, 2023
Justice explains that due to the holiday we will have to wait until Tuesday.
Jury is dismissed and the matter is adjourned until Tuesday, 10am.
The gallery is 3 quarters full with mainly journalists present.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 6, 2023
The Jury enters.
Justice Bernard explains to the Jury that the accused, Mr.Ali, is not present.
Day 2 of the Marrisa Shen Murder trial has just begun after a brief delay.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 6, 2023
13 year old Marissa Shen was murdered in 2017. A Syrian refugee who arrived just a few months prior named Ibrahim Ali, has been charged with her murder.
