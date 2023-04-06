Live Updates: Day two of trial for Syrian national accused of killing 13-year-old Marrisa Shen

E-transfer (Canada):

The trial of Syrian refugee Ibrahim Ali began yesterday nearly six years after the death of Marrisa Shen in Burnaby, B.C. Ali is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of the young girl. He had only been in Canada for approximately three months before he is alleged to have killed Shen.

Rebel News previously reported on the case:

According to Global News, homicide investigators described her death at the time as a "random attack."

Ali's trial has been postponed five times already so many are hoping now is the time that justice is finally served. Today's trial is taking place in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey is live tweeting from the trial in Vancouver.

Follow along for updates below:

Justice Bernard: This morning as you will see Mr. Ali is not present and we can’t proceed without his presence.



Justice explains that due to the holiday we will have to wait until Tuesday.



Jury is dismissed and the matter is adjourned until Tuesday, 10am. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 6, 2023

The gallery is 3 quarters full with mainly journalists present.



The Jury enters.



Justice Bernard explains to the Jury that the accused, Mr.Ali, is not present. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 6, 2023