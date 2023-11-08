LIVE UPDATES: Defence calls for new expert testimony in nurse Amy Hamm's 'two genders' hearing

Amy Hamm, a B.C. nurse, women's rights advocate, and mother of two, enters Day 21 of her disciplinary hearing with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) over her acknowledgement that two genders exist.

Two members of the public, who had never been patients of the accused, lodged a complaint with the BCCNM over an 'I [heart] J.K. Rowling' billboard from 2020. The famed Harry Potter author is also an advocate for women and children.

"A friend and I put up this billboard [...] and that's what spurred members of the public to complain to the college. When they found out I was a nurse, they accused me being transphobic and said that 'I would not be safe" to care for trans or 'gender-diverse' patients," Hamm told Megyn Kelly on her program earlier this year.

In November 2020, the regulatory body launched an investigation and subsequently compiled a 332-page report, mostly composed of social media posts and statements by the nurse.

The BCCNM initially claimed Hamm disseminated "medically inaccurate information," before dropping that charge in June 2022.

In the most recent charge issued by the board, they allege the nurse "[…] made discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people [between approximately July 2018 and March 2021] as a nurse or nurse educator" across various online platforms, including but not limited to, podcasts, videos, published writings and social media.

Hamm told Rebel News that following the complaint, she received tens of thousands of messages that threatened her with hate and abuse. "I think that has the effect of showing people how toxic this debate actually is," she said.

"Women's sex-based rights and free speech are worth every battle that comes our way," posted Hamm on her X feed October 25.

"Funny how I’m allowed to work despite their accusations that my off-duty conduct makes me unsafe," she previously posted on X.

Follow along with updates from Drea Humphrey below:

2. The @JCCFCanada, a freedom defending non-profit, has taken on this case at no charge to Hamm.



Hamm is being represented by two counsel.



Left: Counsel @LDBildy, with Libertas Law



Right: Counsel Karen Bastow,with David G Milburn, Trial Lawyers pic.twitter.com/lRDOSn5xMD — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2023

Bildy is now seeking to have another expert witness qualified to provide testimony on behalf of Hamm.



The proposed expert: Dr. Linda Blade, a highly credentialed kinesiologist, former elite heptathlete and coach. pic.twitter.com/ogOnkdxmKJ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2023

Bildy says Dr. Blade should be qualified in order to speak to the charge of misconduct against Hamm because the panel needs to understand whether or not Hamm’s speech has been derogatory or discriminatory toward transgender people. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2023

Counsel for the college, Michael Seaborn, accepts that Dr. Blade is an expert in her field ie. coaching, but doesn’t accept that her expertise is relevant to much of the case. pic.twitter.com/YAHT2GoRUw — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2023

The panel’s ruling:



Panel agrees that Dr. Blade is qualified as an expert on sexual dimorphism and coaching but her opinion is not necessary for the panels consideration on every issue Bildy proposed she speak to. pic.twitter.com/xheYgV4Np3 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2023

Dr. Blade testifies to some of the concerns about how women and girls are impacted by gender ideology in sports.



Says all sports start from the physical form. Whether a person is a women or male, those are the basic biomedical abilities. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2023

Dr. Blade says the biomedical advantage of males in female sports like boxing can go up to as high as a 150% advantage. pic.twitter.com/nhhacxu1X0 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2023

In rugby, Dr. Blade says the chances of female athletes getting an injury to the head, neck and back goes up 30% if even with only one male rugby player.



* you know, like men’s league “hardest hitter” Ash Davis, injuring some females he now plays against.https://t.co/gYqV7c1Yxj — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2023

… says women and girls get tremendous benefit from being able to win in a fair environment.



Some women and girls can experience learned helplessness when the rules are not fair. pic.twitter.com/8w7THyC7qZ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2023