Live Updates: Ezra Levant reports from hearing of four men charged in Coutts Blockade

Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak, and Jerry Morin were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in February 2022.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 08, 2023
  • News Analysis
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Ezra Levant is in Lethbridge, Alberta, where four men facing serious charges from the 2022 Coutts border blockade are having a bail review hearing today. The men have been detained for over 500 days and are facing conspiracy to commit murder charges.

The four were first arrested after a police raid on the Coutts blockade on February 15, 2022. Rebel News reporter Sydney Fizzard has been following the case, most recently providing an update on issues surrounding publication bans and disclosure in the case.

The blockade protest came to an end shortly after the group's arrest. Public Order Emergency Commissioner Paul Rouleau found the protest in Coutts merited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to the demonstration, along with the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

Follow along below for updates from today's hearing:

