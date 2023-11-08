Live Updates: Ezra Levant reports from hearing of four men charged in Coutts Blockade

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Ezra Levant is in Lethbridge, Alberta, where four men facing serious charges from the 2022 Coutts border blockade are having a bail review hearing today. The men have been detained for over 500 days and are facing conspiracy to commit murder charges.

The four were first arrested after a police raid on the Coutts blockade on February 15, 2022. Rebel News reporter Sydney Fizzard has been following the case, most recently providing an update on issues surrounding publication bans and disclosure in the case.

The blockade protest came to an end shortly after the group's arrest. Public Order Emergency Commissioner Paul Rouleau found the protest in Coutts merited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to the demonstration, along with the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

Follow along below for updates from today's hearing:

I'll have more to say on my show tonight. Tune in at 6 p.m. MT. You can sign up for my nightly show at https://t.co/G8M78219Eb. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 8, 2023

I'm not saying all of the evidence against Carbert and the men was junk. Some of the evidence I'm seen is deeply disturbing and will be a formidable challenge for the defendants. But one fact mentioned today that was relied on by prosecutors is a civil liberties disaster. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 8, 2023

I won't get into details about some evidence, but the judge is discussing some of the evidence brought at the first bail hearing by the crown. The judge is also indicating that there is new evidence that wasn't available to Carbert at the first bail hearing. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 8, 2023

Judge notes there are several components of bail. The first is: will the accused show up at trial, or flee? The second is: is the accused a risk to society?



The judge again sounds like she's impressed by the new plan. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 8, 2023

That was heard by another judge, who sent it back to this judge, the original judge. She is now going over her own ruling. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 8, 2023

The judge is going through the original bail decision to keep Carbert and the other men in custody. (They have been in custody for more than 600 days, and the trial itself is still months away.) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 8, 2023

The evidence in this hearing are covered by a standard publication ban -- s. 517 of the Criminal Code: https://t.co/zwnY2qcn1W



This is designed to make sure that evidence in the bail hearing is not put in the public domain in a way that could affect the trial itself. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 8, 2023