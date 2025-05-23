LIVE UPDATES: Final hearing as lawyers argue against jail term, truck seizure of Freedom Convoy organizer

Chris Barber, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, is back in an Ottawa courtroom this week. His legal team is arguing for a stay of proceedings after Barber and co-accused Tamara Lich were found guilty of mischief charges related to the 2022 demonstration this April.

Barber's legal representation from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms argues the convoy organizer followed the advice of city officials and police in good faith during the weeks long anti-mandate demonstration, making the case that despite his conviction, Barber should not face jail time or have his long-haul truck seized.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie is on scene in Ottawa, covering the hearing as it unfolds. Follow along with Alexa's updates on X or below on this page.