LIVE UPDATES: Iranian pro-regime and pro-freedom groups face off in front of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto
Rebel News reporter Scarlett Grace provides live updates as the demonstration unfolds. Follow along on X or below.
A large group of pro-freedom Iranians have gathered to counter a small pro-regime, pro-Khamenei gathering, the "No to Unjust War" demonstration, outside of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.
The pro-freedom, pro-monarchy side, associated with support for Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, is celebrating the U.S.'s intervention and the resulting death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
The duelling protests have drawn a large police presence, including snipers on top of the U.S. Consulate building.
WATCH: Pro-freedom protesters and supporters of the Islamic regime face off outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto in a tense dueling protest. pic.twitter.com/Zhle8fFbOb— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2026
“Ayatollah Khamenei is dead.”— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026
I haven’t seen Iranians celebrate like this yet this week. I think the resistance of it all in the face of terrorism might have something to do with it. pic.twitter.com/w7TXJaB7NX
This same dude was present in the Pro Palestine crowd on December 23, 2023, when the mob broke my finger during a counter demonstration. pic.twitter.com/IFPEeZ82Oc— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026
Do you find them scary?— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026
U.S. Consulate, Toronto 📍🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/CRgSiG26ZL
The horses have arrived to thanks from the pro Pahlavi Iranian side.— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026
U.S. Consulate, Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/6ihtKUGsbU
Large police presence and snipers on top of the U.S. Consulate for the pro Khamenei, pro Pahlavi face off, Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/4eB1T4msX8— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026
A pro pally entered the monarchist crowd and police did nothing.— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026
In front of the U.S. Consulate, Toronto. pic.twitter.com/9tnAd1D6g9
A large group of pro freedom Iranians have gathered to counter the tiny pro Khamenei gathering. pic.twitter.com/ZZZ9aAjxmL— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026
