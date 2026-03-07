LIVE UPDATES: Iranian pro-regime and pro-freedom groups face off in front of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Rebel News reporter Scarlett Grace provides live updates as the demonstration unfolds. Follow along on X or below.

A large group of pro-freedom Iranians have gathered to counter a small pro-regime, pro-Khamenei gathering, the "No to Unjust War" demonstration, outside of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. 

The pro-freedom, pro-monarchy side, associated with support for Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, is celebrating the U.S.'s intervention and the resulting death of Ayatollah Khamenei. 

The duelling protests have drawn a large police presence, including snipers on top of the U.S. Consulate building. 

Please sign the petition to show that Canadians stand with the Iranian people!

5,479 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

The Iranian people are fighting a tyrannical Islamic regime that arrests women, crushes dissent, and kills protestors demanding freedom. Canada’s leaders need to stop tiptoeing around the dictators in Tehran and stand with those risking their lives for democracy and human rights. Add your name — tell Canada to stand with the Iranian people and against the regime oppressing them.

Will you sign?

