LIVE UPDATES: Iranian pro-regime and pro-freedom groups face off in front of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto

A large group of pro-freedom Iranians have gathered to counter a small pro-regime, pro-Khamenei gathering, the "No to Unjust War" demonstration, outside of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.

The pro-freedom, pro-monarchy side, associated with support for Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, is celebrating the U.S.'s intervention and the resulting death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The duelling protests have drawn a large police presence, including snipers on top of the U.S. Consulate building.

Rebel News reporter Scarlett Grace provides live updates as the demonstration unfolds. Follow along on X or below:

WATCH: Pro-freedom protesters and supporters of the Islamic regime face off outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto in a tense dueling protest. pic.twitter.com/Zhle8fFbOb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2026

“Ayatollah Khamenei is dead.”



I haven’t seen Iranians celebrate like this yet this week. I think the resistance of it all in the face of terrorism might have something to do with it. pic.twitter.com/w7TXJaB7NX — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026

This same dude was present in the Pro Palestine crowd on December 23, 2023, when the mob broke my finger during a counter demonstration. pic.twitter.com/IFPEeZ82Oc — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026

Do you find them scary?



U.S. Consulate, Toronto 📍🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/CRgSiG26ZL — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026

The horses have arrived to thanks from the pro Pahlavi Iranian side.

U.S. Consulate, Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/6ihtKUGsbU — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026

Large police presence and snipers on top of the U.S. Consulate for the pro Khamenei, pro Pahlavi face off, Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/4eB1T4msX8 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026

A pro pally entered the monarchist crowd and police did nothing.



In front of the U.S. Consulate, Toronto. pic.twitter.com/9tnAd1D6g9 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026

A large group of pro freedom Iranians have gathered to counter the tiny pro Khamenei gathering. pic.twitter.com/ZZZ9aAjxmL — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 7, 2026