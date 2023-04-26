LIVE UPDATES: Murder trial for Syrian refugee accused of murdering 13 year old B.C. girl

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Following a series of delays, the trial of a Syrian refugee accused of murdering a Burnaby, B.C. teenager is set to reconvene.

Ibrahim Ali is faced with a first-degree murder charge in the death of the 13-year-old girl who cannot be named due to a publication ban. He had been in Canada for roughly three months the alleged killing.

Rebel News previously reported on the case in 2018. Drea Humphrey is live tweeting today's hearing as it happens.

Follow along below:

11. Good question Mel



In 2015, Trudeau promised Canadians that no single military aged men would be brought into Canada when he “fast-tracked” 25K Syrian refugees into the country



Yet, Ibrahim Ali, accused of murdering a BC girl 3 months after arriving was single & military age pic.twitter.com/yMtsXienT3 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

10. The gallery for this murder trial has filled up post break.

As in previous hearings there are many journalists and a small amount of friends / family of the victim. But now there are also a significant amount of young people who appear the age the victim would be if survived. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

9. Just my luck. CSASPP’s proceeding went on break shortly after me entering the gallery.



Court for this proceeding is now on break.



Spoke with some of CSASPP’s supporters and I’m now back in courtroom 55 re the murder trial for the accused, Ibrahim Ali. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

8. Lapper summarizes CSASPP’s case as the claim that the provincial health officer went toofar in protecting British columbians. She missed the mark and now everyone in the province must pay damages to themselves.



Says that type of decision making is different from case law. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

7. Gov lawyer Emily Lapper is continuing with submissions.



CSASPP’s lawyer Polina Furtula will be doing submissions potentially on Thursday, but for sure on Friday. pic.twitter.com/QMNi3jYaGl — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

6. CSASPP’s case seeking to sue on behalf of British Columbians’for Dr. Bonnie Henry’s COVID emergency declaration began on Monday and is expected to run until the 28th.



Rebel News just published my report with more background https://t.co/WnhnXL58O1 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

5. Spending the break time from the Ali Murder trial in courtroom 55.



The Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP) is seeking certification for a class action lawsuit against BC’s PHO Dr. Bonnie Henry’s declaration of a COVID emergency. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

4. Another delay!



Jury has not been called and court is breaking for 30 mins for reasons I am not at liberty to publish due to a publication ban.



I’m in courtroom 53 which is 2 doors away from courtroom 55 where a COVID related hearing is taking place.



Heading there now. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

3. Despite this murder trial beginning on April 6th, it is expected that today we will finally hear opening remarks from both parties.



*The B.C. teen was murdered in 2017 and Ali, was charged with 1st degree murder in 2018, so it’s taken nearly 6 years for this trial to start. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

2. For more background on this murder trial and a update on why media can no longer publish the name or image of the 13 year old victim you can read my most recent article below. https://t.co/INbT05vLeF — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023