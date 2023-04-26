LIVE UPDATES: Murder trial for Syrian refugee accused of murdering 13 year old B.C. girl

Ibrahim Ali had been in Canada for around three months before he is alleged to have killed the teenager.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 26, 2023
  • News
Following a series of delays, the trial of a Syrian refugee accused of murdering a Burnaby, B.C. teenager is set to reconvene.

Ibrahim Ali is faced with a first-degree murder charge in the death of the 13-year-old girl who cannot be named due to a publication ban. He had been in Canada for roughly three months the alleged killing.

Rebel News previously reported on the case in 2018. Drea Humphrey is live tweeting today's hearing as it happens.

Follow along below:

