LIVE UPDATES: Murder trial for Syrian refugee accused of murdering 13 year old B.C. girl
Ibrahim Ali had been in Canada for around three months before he is alleged to have killed the teenager.
Following a series of delays, the trial of a Syrian refugee accused of murdering a Burnaby, B.C. teenager is set to reconvene.
Ibrahim Ali is faced with a first-degree murder charge in the death of the 13-year-old girl who cannot be named due to a publication ban. He had been in Canada for roughly three months the alleged killing.
Rebel News previously reported on the case in 2018. Drea Humphrey is live tweeting today's hearing as it happens.
Follow along below:
11. Good question Mel— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
In 2015, Trudeau promised Canadians that no single military aged men would be brought into Canada when he “fast-tracked” 25K Syrian refugees into the country
Yet, Ibrahim Ali, accused of murdering a BC girl 3 months after arriving was single & military age pic.twitter.com/yMtsXienT3
10. The gallery for this murder trial has filled up post break.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
As in previous hearings there are many journalists and a small amount of friends / family of the victim. But now there are also a significant amount of young people who appear the age the victim would be if survived.
9. Just my luck. CSASPP’s proceeding went on break shortly after me entering the gallery.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
Court for this proceeding is now on break.
Spoke with some of CSASPP’s supporters and I’m now back in courtroom 55 re the murder trial for the accused, Ibrahim Ali.
8. Lapper summarizes CSASPP’s case as the claim that the provincial health officer went toofar in protecting British columbians. She missed the mark and now everyone in the province must pay damages to themselves.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
Says that type of decision making is different from case law.
7. Gov lawyer Emily Lapper is continuing with submissions.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
CSASPP’s lawyer Polina Furtula will be doing submissions potentially on Thursday, but for sure on Friday. pic.twitter.com/QMNi3jYaGl
6. CSASPP’s case seeking to sue on behalf of British Columbians’for Dr. Bonnie Henry’s COVID emergency declaration began on Monday and is expected to run until the 28th.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
Rebel News just published my report with more background https://t.co/WnhnXL58O1
5. Spending the break time from the Ali Murder trial in courtroom 55.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
The Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP) is seeking certification for a class action lawsuit against BC’s PHO Dr. Bonnie Henry’s declaration of a COVID emergency.
4. Another delay!— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
Jury has not been called and court is breaking for 30 mins for reasons I am not at liberty to publish due to a publication ban.
I’m in courtroom 53 which is 2 doors away from courtroom 55 where a COVID related hearing is taking place.
Heading there now.
3. Despite this murder trial beginning on April 6th, it is expected that today we will finally hear opening remarks from both parties.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
*The B.C. teen was murdered in 2017 and Ali, was charged with 1st degree murder in 2018, so it’s taken nearly 6 years for this trial to start.
2. For more background on this murder trial and a update on why media can no longer publish the name or image of the 13 year old victim you can read my most recent article below. https://t.co/INbT05vLeF— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
1. After many, many, delays the trial for Syrian refugee, Ibrahim Ali, who is accused of murdering a 13 year old BC child shortly after arriving to Canada is about to reconvene.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023
I am live tweeting from the Supreme Court of B.C.’s Vancouver courthouse for https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/Y0Q0lKEU79
