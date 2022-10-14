LIVE UPDATES (Day2): Public Order Emergency Commission investigates Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act

E-transfer (Canada):

The public inquiry investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act begins today. As part of the government's obligations following the invocation of the Act, a commission must be convened within 60 days and its subsequent report must be tabled in Parliament within 360 days after the Act is revoked.

This inquiry, deemed the Public Order Emergency Commission, was announced by Trudeau on April 25 after the Emergencies Act was revoked on February 23. The mandate delivered from the prime minister tasks the commission with handling the examination and assessment of the basis for the Trudeau government's decision to use the Emergencies Act, the circumstances leading up to the invocation and whether this was an appropriate and effective measure chosen by the government to address the Freedom Convoy.

A review of the legislative policy and regulatory framework will also be part of the commissions duties, which could feature potential amendments to the Emergencies Act. The full order in council relating to the Public Order Emergency Commission can be read here.

Ezra Levant is live tweeting the hearing today as it happens. Follow along below:

PM Trudeau asked if he'll resign if there was no justification found for use of the Emergencies Act after the inquiry:



"we're going to make sure Canadians see the situation we were facing, and how the tools we used were appropriate"https://t.co/NkdySDLg8s to follow the latest pic.twitter.com/ESTsyYd4GH — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2022

The https://t.co/OkH99BZwL6 is getting underway. The judge says the hearings are scheduled until 7 p.m. tonight. I have never heard of anyone in Ottawa working until that late on a Friday. And they might go Saturdays too. I find that encouraging for some reason. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

“It was so much more fun in February” says one of Tamara Lich’s lawyers as they arrive for day 2 of the Emergency Act Commission.



More at https://t.co/0CNKcjnNRs pic.twitter.com/TsPPooCYXQ — K2 (@kiansimone44) October 14, 2022

The first witness is Victoria De La Ronde. She's wearing a mask of course. She says she is psychologically traumatized by trucks. She says she hears "phantom horn blowing". I swear to god I'm not making this up. https://t.co/OkH99BZwL6 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Victoria De La Ronde says her hearing is damaged from the trucks. Her proof is, she says, she now listens to music louder. She said she tried to hide from the horns by… sleeping on the floor. I’m deeply embarrassed for this kook. pic.twitter.com/92Q174HaEw — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

She says she was scared that a trucker would shoot a firework at her window. It never happened, but it might ave in a different, parallel universe. She says she has PTSD when she smells gas. CRAY ZAY. https://t.co/OkH99BZwL6 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Now Zexi Li is testifying. She is a government bureaucrat and activist. I swear to God: she said that her animals were traumatized by the protest (she refuses to call it a protest; she calls it an occupation).



Dr. Dolittle says we needed to invoke martial law, for the critters. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li says that a trucker told her to smile, and not wear a mask.



Thoughts and prayers, people.



This is why we needed martial law, riot police on horseback, and seized bank accounts. What a nut. https://t.co/OkH99ChFZe. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Ottawa resident testifying in the Emergencies Act Public Commission recounts how she was harassed for wearing a mask and told to smile more by the convoy protesters.



See the latest at https://t.co/NkdySDLg8s pic.twitter.com/Y07pTltfTY — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2022

Here's Zexi Li. She's not here as a witness. She's an actress in her own reality show. But she insists you be an extra in her dystopian movie. She insists you live under a dictatorship, with her as a little Eva Braun: https://t.co/sqWT96L6rA — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Victoria De La Ronde is saying there was no grocery delivery to her building.



I know that's true -- I was downtown and Uber Eats couldn't get to me (a crisis, for sure). But it was police who closed the streets, not truckers. Police refused to let any vehicles into the downtown. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

De La Ronde: "The sounds of the horns. The sounds of the people with lots of voices coming from all different places, all was disconcerting and completely eliminated my ability to negotiate my environment."



I swear she said that.



So we need martial law. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li: "the snow was often coloured yellow or brown... on every corner"



I swear she said this. You really got to watch this. https://t.co/OkH99BZwL6.



This is Trudeau's case for martial law.



Someone peed in the snow -- and it definitely wasn't Ottawa's countless homeless. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li: "it was like The Purge... that feeling of chaos gradually increased... I need a moment".



This is what wokeness has bred in us. You get status by being a victim, by being offended, by being offended.



Of course she works for the government. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li: "They would target their honking... at me."



I've got to get one of those horns that could targeting the honking. That sounds pretty amazing.



Thang God we brought in martial law to stop targeted honking. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li says she is so famous, such a local celebrity, that all the truckers knew who she was and were targeting her with their honking because she was so famous and amazing. "Because of my position".



She's now smiling and laughing as she talks about what a celebrity she is. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li: "I know people who were pushed out of their homes because of ...the terror they felt." "Those real feelings that people had".



What the actual f*ck?



Fabulist.

Liar.

Drama queen.

Reality TV star.

Kook.

Trudeau Liberal. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li: "I'm fast! I can move very fast! When they're bouncing their trucks and their cars, and roaring at me, the idea was to move quick! ...to stay safe."



Bouncing their trucks at her? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Lawyer: did you feel unsafe?



Zexi Li: Didn't say yes. Said: "they would try to convince you they were doing the right thing. I would try to plead with them!"



So she engaged in debate with them. Despite their targeting horn-honking and bouncing trucks.#liar #kook — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Would you say you felt unsafe?



Zexi Li: I wouldn't say I felt unsafe. But I didn't feel safe.



(ok so how most people feel in public?) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 14, 2022

De La Ronde: "someone kept jumping in front of me. That was a bit intimidating".



Who? What? When? Why? WTF?



"My big worry was that I would bump into and hurt them."



WTF?



Better invoke martial law. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

De La Ronde and Li are obsessed with the honking. But the honking ended right away, after a local judge ordered the honking to stop. That was long before martial law was invoked. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

De La Ronde just said she thinks she might have got Covid from the truckers.



She doesn't know, but she told the judge it could have happened.



Better seize some bank accounts and deploy some riot horses.https://t.co/OkH99ChFZe — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li loves the camera. She's having the time of her life. She's a reality TV star.



She said she was scared. But now she's sayingit was "important" for her to walk the streets and talk to people -- truckers, the homeless, cops, whatever.



She's a celebrity -- just ask her. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li: "Egg throwing started to occur from my building." As in, her friends were throwing eggs down at the truckers.



Her neighbours "had their little retaliation in frustration, because what else could they do."



That's the only violence she's described. From her friends. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li says police came to her building when her friends were throwing eggs down at the truckers. She said she was offended by the police coming to investigate.



She didn't condemn throwing things at the truckers.



She condemned the police for investigating it.#kook — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li: Ms. Ottawa Vocal Fry 2022. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

De La Ronde: "I'm so happy to be in a country with freedom of expression and freedom to assemble... that sentiment started to crumble [because of the honking].



That's all it took to turn a liberal into a fascist: Some of that "targeting honking". What a little bully. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

"A rolling thunder of horn blowing." I say again, the honking stopped within days, as soon as a judge ordered it. All long before Trudeau invoked martial law.



We've just spent half an hour listening to two hypochondriacs/Münchausen syndrome sufferers. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

De La Ronde: the sound of "idling" was unbearable.



"I tried to wear earplugs but they kept falling out."



"Of course I slept with a mask on."



Slept with a mask on? Because of the truckers, or to ward them off? Or just her normal crazy day? Where did they find this kook? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

I swear to god, they're now just playing recordings of horn-honking.



In January -- right before a judge ordered the horns to stop. It was two weeks later, long after the horn-honking was done, that martial law was declared.



Was it because of the honking weeks earlier? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li took a picture of a car with its wheels off. The car was quickly removed. But to her, it was an ominous message.



Now they're showing a truck with an American flag (and a Canadian flag).



Nothing more terrifying than that. Better invoke martial law. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li says a horn blew at 7 a.m. (she says 6:59 a.m.) and that made her very angry.



But she just said she stood around for an hour trying to catch someone blowing a horn when they weren't supposed to.



What? She's an officious intermeddler, a busy-body, a weirdo. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li is showing a truck on a sidewalk. It's clearly running -- the lights are on. But she says it's parked on the sidewalk.



Whether or not it is: how is any of this -- a single word, from the past half hour -- a justification for invoking martial law?#kook #nut#woke — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Now Zexi Li says someone backed his truck into her.



Then she said he "sort of" backed into her.



Well did he or didn't he?



Now she's saying he "aggressively opened his door".



Three versions in three minutes.#liar — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li: "He was yelling in the streets that the truck didn't move. These people were willing to do anything and say anything."



Except violence or threats of violence, apparently.



What a weirdo. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Brendan Miller of the @JCCFCanada is asking Zexi Li some basic biographical questions about her work for the government. Zexi Li says she doesn't want to answer them. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Miller: do you know certain left-wing politicians and activists?



Li: yes.



Miller is bringing out her political motivations and connections. She's a 22-year-old woke activist. She's an actress, a reality TV star. This is all a game to her. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Miller is asking Zexi Li about her collateral interests -- she's the lead plaintiff in a multi-million dollar class action suit against the truckers.



She stands to make money out of this -- like any reality TV star would. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Miller is quoting some of Zexi Li's public comments -- she's obsessed with "The Purge" movie. And the drama. And saying delightful and crazy things to an adoring press. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

On the one hand, it's a disgrace that a woke activist like 22-year-old Zexi Li is given an hour of the https://t.co/OkH99ChFZe's time. But on the other hand, it's wonderful. If this is the best Trudeau has to justify martial law, they're doomed. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Zexi Li: "My witnessing of these crimes being committed." But she hasn't described any crime being committed. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Brendan Miller is asking about The Purge -- something she has said again and again, not only today but in the past.



But The Purge was a day where murder was permitted. Now Zexi Li says she didn't mean that part. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Brendan Miller notes that an anti-honking injunction was obtained in early February. Zexi Li: "there was a clear silence." — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Brendan Miller: did you say to the protesters, "go back to wherever the fuck you are from?"



Zexi Li: "yes".



Sounds racist to me. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Brendan Miller asks if Zexi Li saw a crime or sedition or espionage or insurrection or knock down a building or anything like that. Or destroy buildings or property.



"Nope". — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022

Brendan Miller mentions that Zexi Li was working with local politicians on her lawsuit. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2022