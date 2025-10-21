LIVE UPDATES: Protesters gather outside migrant hotel in Dublin after alleged rape of 10-year-old-girl

Tensions are running high outside the Citywest Hotel in Dublin following the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl by a migrant.

Rebel News
  |   October 21, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and videographer Lincoln Jay are on the ground in Dublin, Ireland, as demonstrators are gathering outside the Citywest Hotel to take a stand against mass immigration.

The protest was sparked after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a migrant over the weekend outside the Citywest Hotel, which is currently housing approximately 2,000 foreign migrants.

The hotel was recently purchased by the government for 158 million Euros in order to house the foreign migrants, who are overwhelmingly military-aged, single men.

Police have been active throughout the day at the site of the demonstration in an effort to deter potential protesters from breaking the law.

Ezra is on the ground outside the Citywest Hotel as the protest continues to intensify and will be providing live updates from the scene.

Follow along below:

Migrant Reports

Latest News

Please support our independent journalism on Ireland's migrant crisis!

Ezra Levant and his cameraman Lincoln Jay are flying overnight to Dublin to report on the horrific assault of a 10-year-old girl outside Ireland’s largest migrant hotel — a facility purchased with €158 million in taxpayer funds and now housing 2,000 migrant men.

While the state-funded media offers sanitized coverage, Rebel News is going directly to the scene to document what’s happening on the ground, speak with local residents, and expose what the political class wants hidden.

Since Rebel receives no government funding, this mission depends entirely on viewers. Please chip in to help us cover the cost of this important reporting.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-10-21 16:24:20 -0400 Flag
    There needs to be real punishment to make sure that the other migrants don’t feel emboldened to try the same thing. I’m in favour of systematic hangings if it can be proven without a doubt that one of the migrants, who discarded any way of properly identifying them and therefore don’t really exist, was responsible for destroying this child’s life. There should be automatic death, not prison time. All prison does to these monsters is either convert them to islam or make them more devout members of the cult.