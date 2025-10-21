LIVE UPDATES: Protesters gather outside migrant hotel in Dublin after alleged rape of 10-year-old-girl

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and videographer Lincoln Jay are on the ground in Dublin, Ireland, as demonstrators are gathering outside the Citywest Hotel to take a stand against mass immigration.

The protest was sparked after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a migrant over the weekend outside the Citywest Hotel, which is currently housing approximately 2,000 foreign migrants.

The hotel was recently purchased by the government for 158 million Euros in order to house the foreign migrants, who are overwhelmingly military-aged, single men.

Police have been active throughout the day at the site of the demonstration in an effort to deter potential protesters from breaking the law.

Ezra is on the ground outside the Citywest Hotel as the protest continues to intensify and will be providing live updates from the scene.

Follow along below:

Chaos in Dublin! Rebel News publisher @EzraLevant and videographer @lincolnmjay are pepper sprayed along with others in the crowd at a protest against mass migration at the Citywest Hotel. pic.twitter.com/b41cwg7Jbr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 21, 2025

Patriotic protesters on horseback make their way to the gates at Citywest Hotel in Dublin, where a protest against mass migration is underway following the alleged rape of a 10-year-old Irish girl. pic.twitter.com/xWVclEIwRv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 21, 2025

Police are forcing a blind woman and her young daughter to take a different, longer route around the Citywest Hotel in Dublin today ahead of a planned protest against mass immigration. pic.twitter.com/KpNGlgYC4k — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 21, 2025

Police are making preparations outside the Citywest Hotel in Dublin ahead of a planned protest against mass migration after the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old-girl by a migrant. pic.twitter.com/ersTSfmHcJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 21, 2025

🇮🇪Luxury housing for fraudulent migrants in Ireland? @ezralevant reports from Citywest Hotel in Dublin, where a protest against mass migration is set to occur after a migrant allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl. pic.twitter.com/DllvkKIeAj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 21, 2025