LIVE UPDATES: Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc testifies on foreign interference in Canadian elections

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is providing comprehensive independent coverage of the public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission, which is investigating alarming allegations of foreign meddling in Canada’s elections.

The commission says the hearings "will focus on the interference that China, Russia and other foreign actors may have engaged in, and any impact it may have had on the 2019 and 2021 federal elections."

These are serious allegations about foreign influences potentially undermining our democratic processes.

The first public hearings will begin on January 29 and run until February 2. The hearings will begin at 10 a.m. ET and run until about 4:30 p.m. ET each day. A second set of hearings will be held in March, and a third set will likely be scheduled in the fall.

Robert Kraychik is posting live updates from day five of the hearings on X, follow his updates below:

All these explanations - which are mostly of a grade-seven-level complexity - of legalities governing classification/disclosure, the intelligence agencies' mandates, the commission's stated goal, etc, could have been done in preliminary talks before the public hearings. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) February 2, 2024

A Chinese-Canadian lady explained to me how WeChat is a CCP weapon of surveillance and control against the Chinese diaspora, who use it to communicate with family/friends in China, where popular messaging apps like WhatsApp/Signal/Telegram are banned. https://t.co/H7NXi1CJey — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) February 2, 2024

Ever notice how Chinese-Canadians often seem apolitical, at least relative to other ethnicities? I wonder if it's related to CCP's silencing/intimidation of the Chinese diaspora via its access to their family/friends in China. Will he Foreign Interference Commission address this? — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) February 2, 2024