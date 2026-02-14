LIVE UPDATES: Rebel News reports from Global Day of Action for Iran rally in Toronto

Record-breaking turnout, numbered in the hundreds of thousands, is expected at the February 14, 2026, Global Day of Action for Iran rally in Toronto. The demonstrators will join hundreds of thousands of others worldwide today in supporting Iran's Lion and Sun Revolution.

Demonstrators begin gathering at Centrepoint Mall, and from there, plan to embark on a 3.8 km march starting on Yonge Street, south of Steeles Avenue, and proceeding southbound, reports the Toronto Police Service.

