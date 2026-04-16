LIVE UPDATES: Sheila Gunn Reid testifies at heritage committee media hearing

Article by Rebel News staff.

Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid, who also serves as president of the Independent Press Gallery (IPG), is testifying before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage Thursday morning.

Representing the IPG, Sheila is sharing the challenges faced by independent outlets, that operate outside of the framework of the legacy media, which is often subsidized by the government.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant is in Ottawa covering the Commons committee hearing, sharing live updates and analysis on X. Follow along directly on X or on the page below.