LIVE UPDATES: Sheila Gunn Reid testifies at heritage committee media hearing

Ezra Levant provides live updates and analysis as Sheila Gunn Reid testifies about the challenges and importance of independent media outlets before the Commons heritage committee.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 16, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Article by Rebel News staff.

Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid, who also serves as president of the Independent Press Gallery (IPG), is testifying before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage Thursday morning.

Representing the IPG, Sheila is sharing the challenges faced by independent outlets, that operate outside of the framework of the legacy media, which is often subsidized by the government.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant is in Ottawa covering the Commons committee hearing, sharing live updates and analysis on X. Follow along directly on X or on the page below.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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