LIVE UPDATES! 'Stop the Isolation' Rally for Tommy Robinson Rally Happening Today in London, UK

Rebel News UK reporter Sammy Woodhouse is in London to report on the 'Stop the Isolation' solidarity rally for Tommy Robinson!

  February 01, 2025   |   News Analysis

It's a cold Saturday in London, but Rebel News UK reporter Sammy Woodhouse has made the trek to London to report on the 'Stop the Isolation' solidarity rally for citizen journalist and activist Tommy Robinson.

Tommy was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and he's currently in solitary confinement for publishing his documentary Silence, which currently has around 157 million impressions.

Now the mainstream media probably won't attend today and if they do, they'll probably brand this rally as racist or far-right. That's why Rebel News is on scene to listen to and report on what real people are saying.

One attendee recounts his personal journey from near despair and a life-altering crisis to religious salvation, criticizing political leadership and current policing practices, denouncing allegations of sexual misconduct linked to grooming gangs, and emphasizing the need for better support for military veterans.

One woman travelled all the way from America to vehemently condemn the imprisonment and isolation of Tommy Robinson — while denouncing the mainstream media for selective reporting, urging pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to address systemic issues such as grooming abuses and out-of-control immigration.

Thousands of Brits have flocked to London today to take a stand in solidarity with Tommy Robinson!

This page will be updated throughout the day as the rally continues!

In the UK, deviating from the government's approved narrative can now lead to prison terms, a chilling reality that threatens to silence dissent and reinforce a two-tier justice system. If they can jail Tommy Robinson for speaking out, no citizen is truly safe from retribution for criticizing government agendas. With Tommy banned from most platforms where he could defend himself, the mainstream media cannot be trusted to fairly represent his story.

