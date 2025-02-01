LIVE UPDATES! 'Stop the Isolation' Rally for Tommy Robinson Rally Happening Today in London, UK

It's a cold Saturday in London, but Rebel News UK reporter Sammy Woodhouse has made the trek to London to report on the 'Stop the Isolation' solidarity rally for citizen journalist and activist Tommy Robinson.

Tommy was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and he's currently in solitary confinement for publishing his documentary Silence, which currently has around 157 million impressions.

Now the mainstream media probably won't attend today and if they do, they'll probably brand this rally as racist or far-right. That's why Rebel News is on scene to listen to and report on what real people are saying.

I’ve arrived at the ‘Stop the Isolation Protest’.



To get more on this story and support our journalism go to https://t.co/gObMJKoMgv. pic.twitter.com/tS5HwVRqZm — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 1, 2025

One attendee recounts his personal journey from near despair and a life-altering crisis to religious salvation, criticizing political leadership and current policing practices, denouncing allegations of sexual misconduct linked to grooming gangs, and emphasizing the need for better support for military veterans.

A courageous former soldier opens up about finding God after a struggle with suicide. He’s attending today’s protest to share his love and faith in Christianity. pic.twitter.com/Y8FC5eZkjp — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 1, 2025

One woman travelled all the way from America to vehemently condemn the imprisonment and isolation of Tommy Robinson — while denouncing the mainstream media for selective reporting, urging pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to address systemic issues such as grooming abuses and out-of-control immigration.

A woman traveled from America to show her support for activist and citizen journalist Tommy Robinson.



She expresses her views on political prisoners, rape gangs, the mainstream media, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. pic.twitter.com/nkwySUnUYb — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 1, 2025

Thousands of Brits have flocked to London today to take a stand in solidarity with Tommy Robinson!

Thousands of patriots have arrived in support of the UK political prisoners.



The first speaker is about to go on stage. pic.twitter.com/bL204Uq8pr — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 1, 2025

This page will be updated throughout the day as the rally continues!

