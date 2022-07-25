LIVE UPDATES: Tamara Lich back in court for latest bail review hearing since June arrest
Today cumulatively marks 48 days in custody for the Freedom Convoy organizer, who was first arrested in February and then again in June for an alleged breach of bail conditions.
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind February's Freedom Convoy, is back in court for her second bail review hearing since her most recent arrest in June. Officers picked up Lich on a Canada-wide warrant following allegations that she had breached the conditions of her bail after she was first arrested in February on mischief-related charges for her role in the convoy protest.
The allegation of a bail breach stems from a picture taken with another convoy organizer, Tom Marazzo, at an event hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a civil liberties group that is also representing Lich during her ongoing legal battles.
Rebel News is calling on police and governments to stop prosecuting peaceful protesters like Tamara Lich. If you'd like to add your name to the more than 48,000 others who have made their voice heard, sign the petition here.
Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing live updates of today's hearing as it happens.
Follow along on this page for updates, or stay connected on Twitter, @SheilaGunnReid.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.