Watch history LIVE as Labor scraps the rigged voting system after we used it against them

Super Chat Now

The Victorian Electoral Commission has just confirmed the Free Palestine has locked in its 500 members and is moving toward official registration.

We beat the left’s desperate attempt to hijack the name and stop us funnelling preferences to One Nation.

BREAKING: VEC verifies Free Palestine Party members hours before Parliament moves to scrap group voting tickets Free Palestine locks in 500 members and beats the left’s sabotage bid as Labor, reeling from Allan’s sacking, rushes to scrap the preference system we just turned against them.

The timing is perfect. Yesterday Jacinta Allan was forced out. Today Labor is in chaos under new leader Ben Carroll — yet they’re still rushing the bill through Parliament tonight to scrap Victoria’s group voting ticket system.

Funny how they only decided it needed abolishing after we showed them exactly how it could be used against them.

This took serious money, lawyers and months of grinding work. It didn’t come cheap.

Join us LIVE from 6:30pm tonight as we watch history being made.

If you want to stand with the people who forced this outcome, chip in at SaveVictoria.com.

Save Victoria From Stolen Votes Your support will help recover the costs of the lawyers, member registration drive and months of work it took to force this outcome, and keep us ready for whatever comes next. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Euros Amount $25 $50 $100 $250 $1,000 $1,500 Other $ DONATE