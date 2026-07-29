Watch history LIVE as Labor scraps the rigged voting system after we used it against them
Tonight Labor finally scraps Victoria’s rigged group voting tickets, the same system we just turned against them. After months of pressure, the preference machine that kept them in power is being dismantled. Watch history being made live from 6:30pm.
The Victorian Electoral Commission has just confirmed the Free Palestine has locked in its 500 members and is moving toward official registration.
We beat the left’s desperate attempt to hijack the name and stop us funnelling preferences to One Nation.
The timing is perfect. Yesterday Jacinta Allan was forced out. Today Labor is in chaos under new leader Ben Carroll — yet they’re still rushing the bill through Parliament tonight to scrap Victoria’s group voting ticket system.
Funny how they only decided it needed abolishing after we showed them exactly how it could be used against them.
This took serious money, lawyers and months of grinding work. It didn’t come cheap.
Join us LIVE from 6:30pm tonight as we watch history being made.
If you want to stand with the people who forced this outcome, chip in at SaveVictoria.com.