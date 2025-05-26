WATCH: Living Free Festival returns bigger, bolder and more unplugged

One of the unexpected silver linings of the COVID era has been the birth of powerful grassroots communities — and the Living Free Festival is one of the standouts.

Last year, we introduced you to the people behind this festival, a multi-day celebration for like-minded free thinkers looking to reconnect with nature, community, and freedom. Now, it’s back, and as organiser David Armstrong told me, “we're actually gonna have a third stage this year,” along with “a bunch of internationals coming in who are really highly respected speakers.”

I caught up with David and freedom fighter Nick Patterson, a familiar face to Rebel News viewers, to hear more about this year’s plans. Nick described last year’s event as “probably the most enjoyable experience I’ve had since I’ve had children.”

Why? No screens. No phones. Just people — about 1,000 of them — engaging with each other like it was the 1980s. This year, they’re aiming to double the turnout. There’ll be camping, new activities like scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, line dancing, face painting, and even an MMA class for the kids led by Nick himself. But the core spirit remains the same — authentic human connection.

“We might have differences of opinion on things,” said Nick, “but the fact of the matter is we know there is a group of people out there that do want us divided and we’re doing the opposite. We’re being like real rebels.”

Held at Pillar Valley in northern NSW, from 22–24 August, the event is just 15 minutes from pristine beaches. As Dave put it, “a whole family sort of friendly event” with music, workshops and genuine community spirit.

Tickets and details are up now at www.livingfreefestival.org.