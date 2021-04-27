Liz Cheney blamed for dividing Republicans by continuing to criticize Trump, won’t rule out 2024 run

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday for dividing the Republican Party by attacking former President Donald Trump, stating that she is not a team player.

McCarthy’s comments come after Cheney took shots at the former president, suggesting that he was not a leader in the Republican Party, and claimed she was not ruling out running for president in an interview with the New York Post this week, which was met with widespread ridicule. Cheney serves as House Republican Conference Chair, the third-highest ranking position in House Republican leadership.

“There’s a responsibility, if you’re gonna be in leadership, leaders eat last,” McCarthy stated. “And when leaders try to go out, and not work as one team, it creates difficulties.”

McCarthy said that he privately advised Cheney to subdue her attacks as they are causing division in the party, but when asked by a reporter whether Cheney was taking the advice, McCarthy responded: “You be the judge.”

Cheney was asked earlier this year at a Republican Congressional press conference if she thought Trump should be speaking at CPAC. Cheney noted that it was CPAC’s decision to make, but added: “I’ve been clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to which following January 6th, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

In her interview on Monday with the New York Post, Cheney stated, “I’m not ruling anything in or out” regarding a possible run for president in 2024.

“I think we have a huge number of interesting candidates, but I think that we’re going to be in a good position to be able to take the White House,” Cheney said. “I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that’s disqualifying.”

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the news on Twitter, writing: “I can only assume this means that Lincoln Project Liz is planning a primary challenge to Joe Biden for the Dem nomination because God knows she’d be lucky to break 5% running in the 2024 Republican primary.”

I can only assume this means that Lincoln Project Liz is planning a primary challenge to Joe Biden for the Dem nomination because God knows she’d be lucky to break 5% running in the 2024 Republican primary. https://t.co/mxD8mbkur2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 26, 2021

Top Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn also mocked Cheney on Twitter, writing: “Having just been censured by her home state GOP and having 10 percent approval rating with Republicans in Wyoming is a GREAT start! Rep. Liz Cheney not ruling out 2024 presidential bid”