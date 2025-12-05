Lobbying for cheap labour: How Tim Hortons is gaming Canada's immigration system

For more than a year, Tim Hortons and its parent company, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), have actively lobbied the federal government to raise the cap on temporary foreign workers at their franchise locations.

The lobbying efforts spanned at least 18 months and included letters, meetings with MPs, and direct communications with federal officials, while Canadian public opinion on immigration grew more cautious.

" CBC News has learned that coffee giant Tim Hortons has been calling on Ottawa to lift its cap on temporary foreign workers. And the company has been lobbying federal leaders for more than a year." https://t.co/Td4ZcCKaIk pic.twitter.com/n34kWJ75HN — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) December 4, 2025

A letter sent to Immigration Minister Marc Miller in May 2024 outlined the company’s concerns: “The food service industry sector was disproportionately hard hit by the pandemic and continues to face unprecedented labour shortages,” it read.

Tim Hortons requested that the permissible percentage of foreign workers per franchise increase from 20% to 30%, even as government rules had recently reduced caps to 10% to address housing shortages, wage suppression, and an unprecedented influx of temporary residents.

Government documents show Tim Hortons executives pushed for faster visa renewals and looser rules, even asking for a “NEXUS-style” preapproval—a fast-track system modelled on the Canada-U.S. program that lets travellers expedite through customs queue. The goal was clear: keep low-wage labour flowing without delays.

Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs), which are intended to ensure no Canadian workers are available before hiring temporary foreign workers, have surged in some regions since 2022, as franchisees continue to argue that more foreign staff are essential for operational flexibility.

However, concerns about workplace culture have also emerged alongside this influx of foreign workers.

Reports from former employees describe unsanitary food handling, expired products, and management practices prioritizing temporary foreign workers due to lower wages and government subsidies. Allegations also include management incentivizing fake reviews, segregating staff by language, and using staff vehicles to manipulate corporate competitions.

This former Tim Hortons employee says that not only are franchisee owners capitalizing on temporary foreign workers to get subsidized by the feds, but the new employees often speak Hindi instead of either one of our official languages AND make special booger cheese pic.twitter.com/XJShSyBTJa — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 27, 2025

In a shocking revelation, a 17-year-old worker in Picton, Ont. alleges being pressured into a sham marriage scheme to secure residency for a foreign worker—a matter now under investigation by the Canadian Border Services Agency. Notably, LMIA approvals in the region have tripled from 2022 to early 2025.

Shout out to this BASED OPP Constable



Tim Hortons in Picton, Ont. tried to trespass me while investigating the staggering allegations of immigration fraud at the location where a MINOR was offered $20K for an arranged marriage with her managers brother



He was having NONE of it pic.twitter.com/532JK1NiVj — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 30, 2025

Parliamentary findings from 2021 indicate systemic issues in certain sectors: up to 75% of surveyed participants reported hiring preferences based on nationality, with incidents of wage theft, kickbacks, and immigration sponsorship sold for cash documented.

LMIA schemes have even appeared for sale online.

This reliance on temporary foreign workers in Canada’s food service sector only serves to benefit corporate lobbyists like Tim Hortons, calling it an ‘opportunity for more Tims,' pushing for greater flexibility while public opinion increasingly calls for tighter oversight.

Former Tim Hortons employee alleges fraud, unsafe practices, and discrimination at Cobourg franchise: @TamaraUgo



A whistleblower says there was widespread misconduct, unsanitary food handling, fake Google reviews, and discriminatory labour practices under the same franchise… pic.twitter.com/aCiZpTZ8P1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2025

Recent polls show 71% of Canadians favour reduced immigration levels, reflecting the growing concern about the societal and economic impacts of unmitigated, unprecedented immigration programs.