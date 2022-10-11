Local Hamilton Township candidate running on platform of advocacy and transparency in upcoming municipal election

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

Kim Martin, who is running for councillor in Hamilton Township, says that constituents feel ignored by today's political system. That's why she has committed to listening to constituents first as she continues canvassing efforts for the October 24 municipal election.

Martin's platform supports the practical use of taxpayer dollars through fiscal transparency, the use of critical thinking in decision-making, and advocacy work for farmers and small businesses.

By standing for parental rights and beliefs, Martin dedicates herself to acting with integrity, honesty, and truth.

Martin hopes to bring her diverse background in public and private sector work to the table on a more local level.

Having lost a business after the government's response to the COVID-19 virus, Martin wants to prioritize "giving a voice back to the people." She intends to do this by holding regular town meetings to ensure that constituents have their concerns heard.

Kim Martin can be reached via e-mail at [email protected].