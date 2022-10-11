Local Hamilton Township candidate running on platform of advocacy and transparency in upcoming municipal election
Councillor candidate Kim Martin says she is willing to stand up with integrity for fiscal transparency by thinking critically and advocating for constituents who feel ignored.
Kim Martin, who is running for councillor in Hamilton Township, says that constituents feel ignored by today's political system. That's why she has committed to listening to constituents first as she continues canvassing efforts for the October 24 municipal election.
Martin's platform supports the practical use of taxpayer dollars through fiscal transparency, the use of critical thinking in decision-making, and advocacy work for farmers and small businesses.
By standing for parental rights and beliefs, Martin dedicates herself to acting with integrity, honesty, and truth.
Martin hopes to bring her diverse background in public and private sector work to the table on a more local level.
Having lost a business after the government's response to the COVID-19 virus, Martin wants to prioritize "giving a voice back to the people." She intends to do this by holding regular town meetings to ensure that constituents have their concerns heard.
Kim Martin can be reached via e-mail at [email protected].
