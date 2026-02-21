Local media fuel controversy about MLA Dallas Brodie ahead of speaking event in Langley, B.C.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich discussed backlash, including protests, against OneBC party leader Dallas Brodie speaking at an Action4Canada event hosted at a local church in Langley, B.C.

Drea Humphrey pointed to biased media coverage, such as an article issued by Black Press Media to local outlets like the Surrey Now Leader, as feeding the narrative that Brodie’s presence is “controversial.”

Protesters did end up attending the event, recruited by organizations like the Langley Pride Society.

“When did we get to a place in this country where we couldn’t find common ground?” asked Tamara. “We can have our differences. We don’t all have to believe the same things.”

She went on: “Nothing that Dallas Brodie has ever said has been untrue; there have been no graves of children exhumed [at the former Kamloops Residential School].”