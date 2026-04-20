Locked down Canadians rolled out the red carpet for Hollywood — and five years later, still no answers

They locked you down. They told you to stay home. They kept you from your family, your job, your life. But for Hollywood elites? The doors were open. The cameras were rolling. Welcome to Jasper.

And when we asked why, the government took five years to say: 'You still care about that?'

Let’s go back to February 2021. Canada was deep in pandemic restrictions. Travel was limited. Businesses were shuttered. Families were separated.

You couldn’t cross a provincial border without jumping through hoops. You couldn’t visit loved ones in hospital. You couldn’t live your normal life.

But somehow, a U.S. television production crew for The Bachelorette got the green light to film at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. Lights. Cameras. Action. While you stayed home.

So we did what journalists are supposed to do. We filed an access-to-information request. We asked for everything: emails, texts, WhatsApps, briefing notes, media lines. Who approved it? How did it happen? Who signed off?

That request went in February 2021. No extension was ever taken. And then… nothing. No documents. No response. No explanation.

Just silence for five years. And now, out of the blue, an official from Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada sends a follow-up email asking if we’re “still interested” in the request.

Still interested. That’s what you say when someone forgets to reply for a couple days. Not half a decade. This is what the access-to-information system has become. Not a tool for accountability. A tool for delay.

Because if you drag it out long enough, maybe the story dies. Maybe the reporter moves on. Maybe the public forgets. And maybe no one ever sees what’s in those documents.

But here’s why this matters. That wasn’t just a quirky pandemic story. It was a glimpse into how decisions were really being made. Regular Canadians were told the rules were absolute. No exceptions. Stay home. Stay apart. Stay compliant. Or be fined. Or worse.

But behind the scenes, exceptions were clearly being made. For the right people. For the right industry. For the right connections. And five years later, the government still hasn’t explained it. No transparency. No accountability. Just a polite email hoping we’ve lost interest.

We haven’t. Because this isn’t just about one TV show. It’s about a system that treats ordinary Canadians one way — and well-connected insiders another — and then hides the paper trail long enough to hope nobody notices.