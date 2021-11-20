Rebel News Banner Ad - People's Party of Canada: Election 2021

Looking for a job that doesn't require the jab? This employment service has you covered

A new employment service called Jabless Jobs showcases companies who are hiring that will not discriminate against applicants who are unvaccinated.

Remove Ads

Thousands of skilled professionals across Canada have lost their jobs, or have been laid off without pay, simply because of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

If that’s you — a B.C. man named George Douklias has created a non-discriminatory employment service called Jabless Jobs, showcasing companies who are hiring that will not discriminate against applicants who are unvaccinated.

"We don’t ask — if someone who is vaccinated wants to find a job through us because it matches their ethics, that’s perfectly fine too." The site has been gaining traction through its Telegram channels for different regions across Canada. It is similar to that of another channel based out of Australia.

Click here to learn more about the employment service from Douklias — and if you happen to be a business that won’t discriminate against patrons based on their vaccinated status, you can get your free sticker saying so at WeWontAsk.com

Want to fight employment vaccine mandates? Rebel News has partnered with The Democracy Fund to take on over 20 strategic legal cases across Canada.

The only way we can continue to do so is through your generous donations at FightVaccinePassports.com.

 

British Columbia Canada COVID Vaccines COVID Passports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
we wont ask sticker form

Order a FREE "We Won't Ask Sticker" for your business!

If you are a small business owner against vaccine passports, fill out the form on this page. We’ll report your breaking story AND send you a FREE sticker for your storefront.

Sign Up
we wont ask donation page

We Won't Ask - Sticker Donations

73 Donors
Goal: 1000 Donors

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.